Following the good run of its predecessor, Porsche has unveiled a redesigned 911 RSR. It's the more hardcore version of the 991.2 GT3 RS, with the engine positioned before the rear axle. With the model year 2019, the new ultimate GT race car is bound to defend its title at the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The new 911 RSR will follow the footstep of the 991 RSR (also based on the GT3 RS) which was revealed in 2013 and was the marque's flagship race car for four years until 2017. It has specifically undergone a lot of improvements, primarily to surpass the success of its predecessor at the manufacturers’ and drivers’ world championship in the FIA WEC, among other accolades.

78 Photos

The new 911 RSR roared through the Goodwood Festival of Speed before its race debut.

"We never rest on our laurels,” explains Pascal Zurlinden, Director GT Factory Motorsport. To further enhance the 911 RSR, Zurlinden added that Porsche engineers have noticed room for improvements in a lot of areas, especially in the complex areas of driveability, efficiency, durability, and serviceability.

With this, he said that 95 percent of the 2019 911 RSR is new. The only things inherited from its predecessor are headlights, brake system, clutch, driver’s seat, and parts of the suspension.

Powering the new 911 RSR is an updated version of 991.2's naturally-aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine. It has a slightly larger displacement at 4.2 liters, making it the largest boxer engine to ever be equipped in a Porsche 911. It has an approximate output of 515 horsepower (384 kiloWatts) depending on the size of the restrictor plate. This amount of power is sent to the rear wheels via a stiffer six-speed sequential racing transmission.

Porsche has made sure that the new 911 RSR is ready to conquer the WEC. It made a successful run at Le Castellet in March 2019, covering more than 3,728 miles (6,000 kilometers) over 30 hours without any technical issues.

The brand-new Porsche 911 RSR will have its racing debut at the season-opening round of the FIA WEC at Silverstone on September 1, 2019.

Source: Porsche