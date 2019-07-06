There was a time in the late 1960s where Porsche created the 909 Bergspyder, a green and white liveried hillclimb car that was built to be extremely light and competitive. Just how light? Think 849 pounds (385 kilograms). This focused purpose built car was aimed at taking on Ferrari and their latest lightweight competitor. Needless to say, Porsche dominated for the entire year, and the 909 would all but fade into obscurity.

It was not until in 2015 when Porsche commissioned a team to create an extremely lightweight vehicle based on the 981. Essentially a stripped down 981 Boxster, carrying over the green and white paint was an obvious choice, and the 981 Bersgpyder was born. Unfortunately, it would end up not passing regulations and having registration issues in several markets, forcing Porsche to stop the project. Thankfully, Porsche does have a running pre-production 981 Bergspyder, and the chance for the two cars to finally meet for the first time was too good to pass up.

If you're wondering what a 909 Bergspyder looked like and sounded like, you're in luck, since at least one prime example had a good run at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Powered by a 2.0-liter 275 horsepower (205 kiloWatt) flat-eight engine, the sight of one of these rare beauties was enough to transport onlookers back to the good old days of motorsport.

Both cars would meet for the first time at the 2019 Gaisberg hillclimb race, bridging 50 years of technology and performance. Both Bergspyders were made to be light and handle extremely well, and while the engines and weight vary greatly, with the 918 Bersgpyder coming in at 2,423 lbs (1,099 kg) powered by a 3.8-liter 388 horsepower (289 kiloWatt) boxer engine, there's nothing like seeing how far and how radical cars were back in the day. If anything, it is an absolutely fitting tribute to the hillclimb glory days of Porsche.

Source: Porsche