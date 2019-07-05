Hennessey, creator of the 270-mph Venom GT (the fastest road car in the world), has spiced up the outgoing Corvette. The 2019 C7 ZR1 isn’t what you’d call a slouch from the factory. In fact, Chevrolet refers to it as the fastest, most powerful, and most advanced road-going Corvette it’s ever built.

The ZR1 comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 producing 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) and 715 foot-pounds (969 newton-meters) of torque, which propels it to 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 212 mph.

Texas’ biggest tuning company wasn’t satisfied with these figures, though, so it took it upon itself to produce bigger, Texas-sized performance numbers for this two-door rocketship. Enter the 1,000-horsepower-plus Hennessey HPE 1200. The performance package adds a number of upgrades to the ZR1, including a ported factory supercharger that replaces the factory unit (GM engineers reportedly named it B.A.S, or Big-Ass Supercharger).

Other upgrades include ported cylinder heads, long-tube stainless steel headers, stainless steel mid-pipes, and high-flow catalytic converters. The completely updated exhaust system gives the supercharged sports car’s exhaust a race-car-like, ear-wax-clearing scream.

Along with sounding fantastic, the Sebring Orange ZR1 puts on quite a show during this video. Unsurprisingly, the car squats under power during all of the dyno runs, trying to snap the tethers and break free. However, I was mostly impressed by how fast the digital gauges ramped up during acceleration. The surge from 80 mph to 170 mph was accomplished in only six seconds.

Predictably, the Hennessey HPE 1200 isn’t cheap, and the Texas company is charging $59,950 for the package. That’s on top of the $123,000 base price of a Corvette ZR1. All in, you’re looking at a minimum cost of $182,950. That, though, is the price of power.

Source: Hennessey Performance