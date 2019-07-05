The Goodwood Festival of Speed is a must-see summer event for automotive enthusiasts around the world. The event plays host to the latest hypercars, one-off supercars, vintage racers, and so much more – there’s something for everybody. But the event’s popularity makes finding parking a bit of a chore – so much of a chore racers “Mad” Mike Whiddett and Eduard Nikolaev compete to see who can make it to Goodwood first in the video above.

Whiddett, a New Zealand drift racer, is heading to Goodwood in his race-prepped Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 when he needs to stop off for fuel. There, he runs into Eduard Nikolaev, the winner of the 2019 Dakar Rally, and 2018, and 2017, too. He’s in a Kamaz truck. The two decide to compete to see who can reach Goodwood first, and then the race is on for our entertainment.

The Lamborghini has to stick to the road, but Nikolaev’s Kamaz truck is capable of going anywhere it wants anytime it wants, quickly leaving paved asphalt for a dirtier path. One of the more exciting moments in the video has Nikolaev jumping over Whiddett in their race to Goodwood. When they arrive, the parking attended claims the lot is full, but that stops neither from attempting to get the last spot.

The video is full of crazy automotive antics with loud rumbles of exhaust and enough tire smoke to require an Ozone Action Day alert for local residents. It’s also a reminder of how fun Goodwood can be with a variety of cars, trucks, and everything in between for fans. While many automotive bucket lists include iconic races like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Monaco Grand Prix, Goodwood requires equal priority for even the docile of auto enthusiasts.

Source: Red Bull Motorsports via YouTube