What do you do if you have a bank account that'd make Kim Kardashian jealous, a penchant for speed, and a love of Lamborghini? You'd ask the Italian automaker to build you a one-off supercar that matches your wickedly wild vehicular demands. The result is the Lamborghini SC18 Alston, a one-off supercar that couldn't be built through normal channels. Instead, the customer tapped Squadra Corse, Lamborghini's motorsport division, to build the creation, which made an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The video above gets us up close with the SC18 Alston. We get to see all of the car's unique exterior bits along with a peek inside, too, where there are several more unique pieces. The video then captures the Alston queuing to the Goodwood track before rocketing off after another Lamborghini.

Underneath the wild exterior is a Lamborghini Aventador, which is wrapped in a visually menacing package that borrows heavily from the Huracán GT3 EVO, including the hood. Other parts such as the fenders, fins, and scoops come from the Huracán Trofeo EVO. The most striking visual is the massive rear carbon-fiber wing that can manually adjust to three positions – the sort of feature needed for increased downforce or less drag during top-speed runs.

19 Photos

Powering the one-off beast is Lamborghini's familiar 6.5-liter V12 that makes 770 horsepower (574 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque in the Alston. A seven-speed gearbox sends power to the ground. Sadly, other performance specs are under wraps. Top speed and its zero to 62-miles-per-hour (100-kilometers-per-hour) time are unknown, and will likely remain so as there's only one in the world and it's privately owned.

Seeing the SC18 Alston in person, let alone run at a track, is a rare experience. This could be one of the few times the car is out in public, and it's on video for all our enjoyment.

Source: effspot via YouTube