Power and style: Alfa Romeo and Jeep® enthral the Festival of Speed 2019

At Goodwood, fans of the two premium brands will be able to admire the power, style and technology of the Alfa Romeo models and the Jeep ® SUVs.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio "Alfa Romeo Racing": a total of 1230 HP at the Run Up the Hill.

Supreme performances will also be represented by the Alfa Romeo Racing F1 car, to be driven by Antonio Giovinazzi on Saturday and Sunday.

Special showcase for the Alfa Romeo Tonale concept car and the Jeep Renegade Hybrid Plug-in: electric technology at the service of everyday driving pleasure and off-road adventure.

Not forgetting the exciting, iconic "Quadrifoglio" and the chance to test the off-road capabilities of the Jeep line-up in a dedicated area.

Impressive customisation on the Jeep stand with the Compass Night Eagle special series and Wrangler 1941 designed by Mopar ® .

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the world's biggest celebration of motor-sports and motoring culture, and would not be complete without the Alfa Romeo and Jeep ® brands with the peak of their ranges in terms of not just pure performance but also innovation and off-road capability. A full overview, in the unique, exclusive context of the grounds of Goodwood House and during the Run Up the Hill, where Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the most powerful Jeep SUV of all time, and the "Alfa Romeo Racing" special series Giulia Quadrifoglio, the most powerful street-legal Alfa Romeo ever built, will be able to unleash all their power.

Quadrifoglio: an iconic emblem that means performance

The programme involving the two premium brands with a shared constant striving for excellence is a very rich one, with a large number of the most representative models present. In terms of speed, the best of motor-sport is represented by the F1 showcar, the single-seater used by the "Alfa Romeo Racing" team. Antonio Giovinazzi, the Italian driver and recent winner of the Trofeo Bandini, will also be attending, and will provide driving displays at the wheel of the C32.

The "Alfa Romeo Racing" special series models on parade at the Festival of Speed

The Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio "Alfa Romeo Racing" special series are a tribute to Alfa Romeo's involvement in motor-sport competition at its very highest level. In this limited edition, Giulia and Stelvio enjoy a boost in power even compared to the 510 HP of the already amazing Quadrifoglio 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo versions, as well as special paintwork referencing that of the F1 cars driven by Giovinazzi and Kimi Räikkönen, combined with exclusive technical and styling features such as the lavish use of carbon and the exclusive Akrapovič titanium exhaust. Also awe-inspiring is the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, on display on the move in the Competizione Red livery.

Tonale: the Alfa Romeo vision of the compact hybrid plug-in SUV

Alfa Romeo is synonymous with performance, now also expressed in futuristic vein, responding to the very latest technological challenges, by Alfa Romeo Tonale. The new concept car recently received the coveted "Car Design Award 2019": its distinctively Italian design is the perfect blend of the brand's priceless heritage and anticipation of new precepts. As in every Alfa Romeo, every detail is designed around the driver and driving pleasure: in Tonale, the brand's signature unrivalled handling also becomes electric.

Record-breaking power: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Naturally, the Jeep side of performance relates to the ability to deal easily with the most demanding off-road trails, a characteristic shared by all the SUVs in the most award-winning line-up of all time. What's more, one of the stars of the Run Up the Hill at Goodwood will be Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the fastest, most powerful Jeep SUV ever. With a 6.2 litre V8 turbo engine delivering 710 HP and torque of 868 Nm, Trackhawk offers class-beating performances: 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 289 km/h and a braking distance from 100 to 0 km/h of just 37 metres, thanks to the new Brembo system. It is no coincidence that this model recently set the world speed record on ice, at 280 km/h on the surface of Lake Baikal, in Russia.

Clean technology at the service of off-road adventure and everyday driving: Jeep Renegade Hybrid Plug-in

One of the themes on which Jeep engineers constantly focus is how to improve the already legendary off-road capability teamed with everyday driving pleasure. One solution originates from the opportunity of exploiting new technologies to place the clean, quiet power of an electric motor at the service of off-road motoring. The new Jeep Renegade Hybrid Plug-in SUV displayed on the stand exploits the high drive torque of the electric motor and the new electric all-wheel drive (eAWD) technology.

Off-road test drives for the most award-winning SUV range of all time

Jeep also provides an area with obstacles and a 6-metre bridge for off-road test-driving of the members of the updated Trailhawk family, specifically designed for 4x4 driving: Renegade, Compass, Grand Cherokee and, of course, Wrangler.