The special-edition Guilia and Stelvio models were first unveiled in Geneva earlier this year.
Alfa Romeo's limited-run "Alfa Romeo Racing" models are making their U.K. debuts at this weekend's Goodwood Festival of speed.
The special edition Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models have a look that mirrors the livery of the brand's Formula 1 cars.
Under the hood is a 2.9-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine, tuned to deliver 520 horsepower – 10 more than standard – and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. That gives the Giulia Quadrifoglio a 0-62 mph (0-10 kph) time of just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 191 mph (307 kph), while the Stelvio SUV does the 0-62 sprint in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 176 mph (283 kph).
As well as the engine tweaks, both cars have a Sauber-engineered aero enhancement package, which adds wider side skirts, unique front splitter, a more prominent spoiler, and side winglets on the front wings. Completing the track-inspired exterior is an exposed carbon fiber roof on the Giulia, dark alloy wheels (19-inch on the Giulia and 20-inch on the Stelvio), carbon ceramic brakes with red brake calipers and carbon fiber details on the wing mirrors.
Inside there's even more racing inspiration, with Sparco racing seats with red stitching and carbon shell structure, red seatbelts, a Mopar automatic gear selector with carbon insert, and a leather and Alcantara steering wheel with carbon inserts.
Both "Alfa Romeo Racing" models are also complete with tinted windows, Adaptive Cruise Control, Harman Kardon premium audio package and the Alfa Connect 3D Nav by Mopar infotainment system with 8.8-inch screen, with DAB radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
As well as both Alfa Romeo Racing models being on show on U.K. shores for the very first time, Alfa Romeo Racing driver Antonio Giovinazzi will be running up the famous Goodwood hill climb course in an Alfa Romeo-liveried Sauber C32 on Saturday and Sunday.
Gallery: Giulia, Stelvio Quadrifoglio Alfa Romeo Racing Edition at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Power and style: Alfa Romeo and Jeep® enthral the Festival of Speed 2019
- At Goodwood, fans of the two premium brands will be able to admire the power, style and technology of the Alfa Romeo models and the Jeep® SUVs.
- Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio "Alfa Romeo Racing": a total of 1230 HP at the Run Up the Hill.
- Supreme performances will also be represented by the Alfa Romeo Racing F1 car, to be driven by Antonio Giovinazzi on Saturday and Sunday.
- Special showcase for the Alfa Romeo Tonale concept car and the Jeep Renegade Hybrid Plug-in: electric technology at the service of everyday driving pleasure and off-road adventure.
- Not forgetting the exciting, iconic "Quadrifoglio" and the chance to test the off-road capabilities of the Jeep line-up in a dedicated area.
- Impressive customisation on the Jeep stand with the Compass Night Eagle special series and Wrangler 1941 designed by Mopar®.
The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the world's biggest celebration of motor-sports and motoring culture, and would not be complete without the Alfa Romeo and Jeep® brands with the peak of their ranges in terms of not just pure performance but also innovation and off-road capability. A full overview, in the unique, exclusive context of the grounds of Goodwood House and during the Run Up the Hill, where Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the most powerful Jeep SUV of all time, and the "Alfa Romeo Racing" special series Giulia Quadrifoglio, the most powerful street-legal Alfa Romeo ever built, will be able to unleash all their power.
Quadrifoglio: an iconic emblem that means performance
The programme involving the two premium brands with a shared constant striving for excellence is a very rich one, with a large number of the most representative models present. In terms of speed, the best of motor-sport is represented by the F1 showcar, the single-seater used by the "Alfa Romeo Racing" team. Antonio Giovinazzi, the Italian driver and recent winner of the Trofeo Bandini, will also be attending, and will provide driving displays at the wheel of the C32.
The "Alfa Romeo Racing" special series models on parade at the Festival of Speed
The Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio "Alfa Romeo Racing" special series are a tribute to Alfa Romeo's involvement in motor-sport competition at its very highest level. In this limited edition, Giulia and Stelvio enjoy a boost in power even compared to the 510 HP of the already amazing Quadrifoglio 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo versions, as well as special paintwork referencing that of the F1 cars driven by Giovinazzi and Kimi Räikkönen, combined with exclusive technical and styling features such as the lavish use of carbon and the exclusive Akrapovič titanium exhaust. Also awe-inspiring is the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, on display on the move in the Competizione Red livery.
Tonale: the Alfa Romeo vision of the compact hybrid plug-in SUV
Alfa Romeo is synonymous with performance, now also expressed in futuristic vein, responding to the very latest technological challenges, by Alfa Romeo Tonale. The new concept car recently received the coveted "Car Design Award 2019": its distinctively Italian design is the perfect blend of the brand's priceless heritage and anticipation of new precepts. As in every Alfa Romeo, every detail is designed around the driver and driving pleasure: in Tonale, the brand's signature unrivalled handling also becomes electric.
Record-breaking power: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Naturally, the Jeep side of performance relates to the ability to deal easily with the most demanding off-road trails, a characteristic shared by all the SUVs in the most award-winning line-up of all time. What's more, one of the stars of the Run Up the Hill at Goodwood will be Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the fastest, most powerful Jeep SUV ever. With a 6.2 litre V8 turbo engine delivering 710 HP and torque of 868 Nm, Trackhawk offers class-beating performances: 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 289 km/h and a braking distance from 100 to 0 km/h of just 37 metres, thanks to the new Brembo system. It is no coincidence that this model recently set the world speed record on ice, at 280 km/h on the surface of Lake Baikal, in Russia.
Clean technology at the service of off-road adventure and everyday driving: Jeep Renegade Hybrid Plug-in
One of the themes on which Jeep engineers constantly focus is how to improve the already legendary off-road capability teamed with everyday driving pleasure. One solution originates from the opportunity of exploiting new technologies to place the clean, quiet power of an electric motor at the service of off-road motoring. The new Jeep Renegade Hybrid Plug-in SUV displayed on the stand exploits the high drive torque of the electric motor and the new electric all-wheel drive (eAWD) technology.
Off-road test drives for the most award-winning SUV range of all time
Jeep also provides an area with obstacles and a 6-metre bridge for off-road test-driving of the members of the updated Trailhawk family, specifically designed for 4x4 driving: Renegade, Compass, Grand Cherokee and, of course, Wrangler.
Brimming with personality on and off-road
The exclusive character of every Jeep SUV is ideal for customisations that underline its technical features and emphasise its performance: visitors to the stand will be able to admire Compass Night Eagle and Wrangler 1941 designed by Mopar®. The former has the dark look typical of this special series, with exterior enhanced by Gloss Black finishes - front, grille, fog light surrounds, halogen headlight bezels, and 19" diamond-cut alloy wheels. The distinctive daylight opening (DLO) trim and specific badges are also black. Alongside it, the new Jeep Wrangler 1941 designed by Mopar®, the 4x4 with a 100% street legal outfit and Hella Yella paintwork. Wrangler 1941 is equipped with Jeep Performance Parts: 2" lift kit, snorkel (optional), performance rock rails, black door sill guards, black fuel flap and all-weather mats. The Mopar configuration is completed by the "1941" bonnet sticker commemorating the birth of the Willys.