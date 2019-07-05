Aston Martin is putting on quite a show this year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed considering the DBX SUV prototype is joined by the Vantage Heritage Racing Edition and also by this, the Rapide E. It’s not the only fully electric car to have “E” in its name at the event this year as just yesterday we checked out the cutesy Honda E go up the hill.

Like we saw in the official images released by Aston Martin back in mid-April, the Rapide E looks almost the same as the conventionally powered model that has been around since the beginning of the decade. That would usually pose a problem since not many modern cars age gracefully, but the Rapide is an exception as it still looks marvelous nearly 10 years after its introduction.

AM must’ve thought “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” about the car’s looks while it was extracting the 5.9-liter V12 engine, gearbox, and fuel tank to make room for a 65-kWh battery pack covered in Kevlar and carbon fiber. These feed a pair of rear-mounted electric motors providing a combined output of 601 horsepower (448 kilowatts) and a mountain-moving instant torque of 950 Newton-meters (701 pound-feet).

We won’t be seeing much of these Rapid E sedans since production will be limited to only 155 cars. With the sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) taking less than four seconds and the 50 – 70 mph (80 – 113 kph) task completed in only one and a half seconds, this will be a seriously quick car, one that will top out at 155 mph (250 kph) and do more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) between charges per WLTP.

The official YouTube channel of the festival also has another video up and running with the fully electric sedan. Attached below, it gives us an in-depth tour of what will go down in history as Aston Martin’s very first electric car.

