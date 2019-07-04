After the launch of the 570GT over three years ago, McLaren is perfecting the grand tourer recipe with a standalone model aptly named the “GT.” Less track-focused than the recent crop of masterpieces from Woking, the GT has embarked on an European tour and one of the stops it’s making is in U.K. at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Going up the famous climb gives us the first opportunity to see the more comfortable McLaren in motion for what more and more automakers are describing as a car’s “dynamic debut.” While staying true to the company’s design language, the new GT does look a bit different than recent models and it’s actually longer than any of the vehicles in the automaker’s Sports and Super Series.

What makes it more road-friendly than the other McLaren is the better approach angle at the front (10 degrees or 13 degrees with the lift system activated) as well as the underbody clearance of 110 mm (130 mm with the lift). It’s still a supercar at the end of the day, so the 420-liter (14.83-cubic-feet) cargo capacity at the back is mighty impressive. If you take into account the extra 150 liters (5.30 cu ft) at the front, it means the GT can swallow a total of 570 liters (20.12 cu ft).

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but we’re finding the GT a bit more fetching than a 720S. The interior has been developed with longer journeys in mind, therefore the bespoke seats with improved support for the driver and passenger are heated and electrically adjustable. McLaren mentions it has installed the best-of-the-best materials, along with the option of an electrochromic glazed panel allowing those inside to darken or lighten the roof at the simple touch of a button.

McLaren is already taking orders for the GT and will kick off deliveries towards the end of the year. In the United States, you can have one from $210,000 MSRP before options.

