BAC LAUNCHES ALL-NEW MONO R: HIGHER-PERFORMANCE, LIGHTER, MORE ADVANCED GEN2 MONO – THE NEW REFERENCE

Liverpool, Thursday 4th July 2019

BAC launches all-new Mono R: a higher-performance, lighter and more advanced GEN2 Mono single-seater supercar

Mono R serves as The New Reference – the very pinnacle of design, innovation, engineering and performance in the automotive industry

Newcomer sports the brand new generation of Mono DNA with a pioneering new look – setting the precedent for future Monos

R’s 340bhp engine claims the highest normally aspirated specific output of all time for a road-legal model, with its 2.5-litre unit delivering 136bhp per litre

Mono R weighs just 555kg and is the first production car in the world incorporating the use of graphene-enhanced carbon body panels

Combined 35bhp more power and a 25kg weight saving means the R boasts a staggering power-to-weight ratio of 612bhp-per-tonne

BAC revealed Mono R to the world at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The strictly limited run of 30 models has sold out, having been exclusively offered to existing Mono owners worldwide

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has officially launched the all-new Mono R – a higher-performance, lighter and more advanced new generation of the iconic Mono.

Mono R serves as The New Reference – the very pinnacle of design, innovation and engineering. It sports a stunning new generation of Mono DNA, features revolutionary new materials and technology and offers world-beating performance on the road and track.

R is 35bhp more powerful and 25kg lighter than the standard Mono, at 340bhp and 555kg – equating to a truly remarkable power-to-weight ratio of 612bhp-per-tonne.

Mono R is one of the most exclusive supercars ever made, with a total of just 30 models being produced and sold to existing Mono customers around the globe. Ahead of its launch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019, the full production run of Mono R has sold out worldwide.

Design

Although still undeniably Mono, the R sports a stunning new generation of the single-seater’s design DNA. A brand new approach to body engineering has seen all surfaces designed from scratch and 44 bespoke carbon parts restyled to give the car a more aggressive, organic and futuristic stance.

The striking new look of Mono R is defined by the imposing shark nose front, which epitomises true efficiency of form courtesy of a sleek and homogeneous redesign. Main beam LED headlights centrally mounted on the nose are a distinguishing feature that reduce the frontal area and contribute to a more minimalist appearance.

The new nose coupled with the Formula-inspired ram-air inlet system issue a hint at the R’s phenomenal performance potential, while the upper body design is more slender and organic to enhance aerodynamics. Lower down on the R, all technical surfaces are thinner and more blade-like to effectively sculpt and divert airflow.

Mono R’s sleeker and tighter appearance has been achieved by reductions in visible mass across the full body; plus there’s been a 20mm reduction in overall height and a 25mm increase in length over the standard Mono.

The R has been the subject of numerous aerodynamic enhancements, with more efficient front arches and wider sidepods as well as a larger and more aerodynamically efficient rear spoiler extending over the rear arches.

New LED lights, twin-strut wing mirrors, rear crash box and a narrower tail incorporating new LED combination fog and reverse lights complete the exquisite look.

Inside, the Mono R remains a perfect canvas for customer personalisation, plus there’s a new-look, race-inspired, even lighter steering wheel and optional carbon interior side panels.

Power

Having set The New Reference for design, BAC’s talented engineers have ensured Mono R breaks new ground with its engine, too. Co-developed with long-standing engine partner Mountune, the Mono’s 2.5-litre, four-cylinder unit has increased in power by 35bhp to deliver an astonishing 340bhp.

BAC and Mountune left no stone unturned when it came to meeting power targets: increasing the cylinder bore size and reducing new billet crankshaft stroke to optimise power and torque delivery and increase rpm from 7,800rpm to 8,800rpm.

The striking new Formula-inspired ram-air inlet system provides pressurised air into an all-new throttle body and cylinder head system to further increase power, plus a higher-spec, drive-by-wire motor allows for a quicker throttle response.

As a result, the bespoke Mountune engine now offers 136bhp per litre – a new naturally aspirated global record for a road-legal model.

Innovation

Mono R is the first production car in the world fully incorporating the use of graphene-enhanced carbon fibre in every body panel. Using the revolutionary material enhances the structural properties of the fibre to make panels stronger and lighter with improved mechanical and thermal performance.

The brand’s latest world first comes as a result of a successful APC-funded Research & Development project into the production-readiness of graphene. Working alongside Haydale and Pentaxia through the Niche Vehicle Network (NVN), BAC is now launching the advantages into series production.

BAC has also teamed up with global science corporation DSM to use additive manufacturing for the first time on Mono R. By 3D printing parts using high-performance polymers, BAC has been able to reduce the design-to-manufacture timeframes of complex geometrical components as well as save further weight.

Elsewhere, magnesium chassis and transmission components combine to reduce mass and improve weight distribution, while new carbon-ceramic brakes – which save 2.55kg of unsprung mass per corner – are fitted as standard.

Add all of this to a new titanium exhaust system, lighter AP Racing brake calipers and an all-new carbon floor, and Mono R weighs in at a significant 25kg less than the standard Mono, at just 555kg.

Ultimate Driving Experience

Mono R achieves the ultimate driving experience not only with its remarkable power and innovation, but also through various subtle vehicle dynamic enhancements.

Suspension geometry has been optimised to reduce pitch under braking, with increased anti-dive at the front and anti-squat at the rear maximising traction, while two-way adjustable dampers from renowned Swedish experts Öhlins feature for the first time.

The fuel tank has increased in volume and been lowered and the battery has been repositioned to the centre of the car underneath the driver for optimum balance – thus lowering the centre of gravity and improving weight distribution to near-perfect proportions.

The vehicle dynamic improvements combine to reduce braking distances and weight transfer, helping to deliver sharper turn-in, provide better rotation at the apex and better traction out of corners – aided by specially homologated Pirelli Trofeo R tyres being fitted as standard on all Mono R models.

This together with lighter weight, more power and more efficient aerodynamics means BAC has found the perfect recipe for ultimate success: faster lap times on the track and a world-beating, head-turning driving experience on the road – The New Reference for what a driving machine can offer.

Ian Briggs, Design Director at BAC, said: “Today marks a monumental step in the history of Briggs Automotive Company. Not only have we become a multi-product brand for the first time, but we’ve done so with a truly remarkable feat of engineering, design and innovation in the Mono R. It’s the first time since we first laid plans for Mono a decade ago that we’ve designed something brand new – and that’s testament to the success of the business and Mono that we’ve reached this point. Mono R has been many, many years in the making, with thousands upon thousands of hours of research and work going into it – and we believe we’ve found the perfect formula for creating the most extreme Mono in the flesh and under the skin.”

Neill Briggs, BAC’s Director of Product Development, added: “Welcome to Mono R – The New Reference. This car is the ultimate benchmark-setter in terms of design, engineering and performance; that much is evident from the fact we sold out our full run of 30 models almost immediately to our very lucky current customers, who have a real treat in store when they get behind the wheel. It’s a result of exceptional teamwork by all of our employees, suppliers and partners and something for everyone associated with BAC to be extremely proud of. Mono R sets The New Reference as the pinnacle of what’s possible from a supercar, but also for what’s following from BAC in years to come – these are very exciting times indeed.”

Key Statistics

Top Speed: 170mph

0-60mph: 2.5 seconds

Power: 340bhp

Weight: 555kg

Power-to-Weight ratio: 612bhp-per-tonne

Price: from £190,950