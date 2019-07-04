It’s that time of the year for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Motor1.com is once again sharing all the action courtesy of a four-day livestream straight from the heart of West Sussex. Aside from the usual hill climbs, we'll be witnessing the unveiling of some important cars as Mercedes-AMG will debut both the A45 S and the CLA 45 S while Ford is going to take the wraps off its hardcore GT.

Schedule (All times are BST):

Thursday 4th July