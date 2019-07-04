All the action as it happens.
It’s that time of the year for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Motor1.com is once again sharing all the action courtesy of a four-day livestream straight from the heart of West Sussex. Aside from the usual hill climbs, we'll be witnessing the unveiling of some important cars as Mercedes-AMG will debut both the A45 S and the CLA 45 S while Ford is going to take the wraps off its hardcore GT.
Schedule (All times are BST):
Thursday 4th July
|0900hrs
|Manufacturer Batch
|0940hrs
|Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
|1025hrs
|Manufacturer Batch
|1030hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1105hrs
|Rally & Off-Road Car Batch
|1200hrs
|Manufacturer Batch
|1240hrs
|Aston Martin Batch
|1310hrs
|Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
|1330hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1340hrs
|Manufacturer Batch
|1420hrs
|Timed Practice
|1500hrs
|Air Display - The Blades (15 mins)
|1505hrs
|Manufacturer Batch
|1530hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1545hrs
|FOS Highlights Batch
|1630hrs
|Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
|1715hrs
|Manufacturer Batch
Friday 5th July
|0830hrs
|Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
|0915hrs
|Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
|1000hrs
|Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
|1030hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1045hrs
|Batch 4 - Formula 1
|1130hrs
|Air Display - Red Arrows (25 mins)
|1135hrs
|Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
|1225hrs
|Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
|1300hrs
|Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
|1315hrs
|Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
|1330hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1350hrs
|Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
|1430hrs
|Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
|1510hrs
|Batch 4 - Formula 1
|1530hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1605hrs
|Timed Practice
|1655hrs
|Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
|1730hrs
|Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
|1730hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
Saturday 6th July
|0830hrs
|Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
|0915hrs
|Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
|1000hrs
|Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
|1050hrs
|Batch 4 - Formula 1
|1100hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1140hrs
|Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
|1225hrs
|Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
|1300hrs
|Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
|1315hrs
|Supercar Shoot Out
|1330hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1410hrs
|Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
|1450hrs
|Batch 4 - Formula 1
|1530hrs
|Merceds Benz celebration on track (in front of GW House)
|1545hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1550hrs
|Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
|1615hrs
|Air Display - Blades (15mins)
|1630hrs
|Qualifying Shoot Out
|1720hrs
|Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
|1745hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1755hrs
|Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
Shootout Sunday 7th July
|0830hrs
|Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
|0915hrs
|Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
|1000hrs
|Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
|1015hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1045hrs
|Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
|1125hrs
|Michael Schumacher celebration on track (in front of GW House)
|1140hrs
|Batch 4 - Formula 1
|1230hrs
|Air Display - Blades (15mins)
|1230hrs
|Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
|1310hrs
|Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
|1320hrs
|Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
|1330hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1355hrs
|Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
|1430hrs
|Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
|1505hrs
|Batch 4 - Formula 1
|1530hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1550hrs
|Sir Jackie Stewart Moment/ Interview (GW House)
|1600hrs
|Shootout Final
|1700hrs
|Air Display - Red Arrows (25 mins)
|1705hrs
|Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
|1730hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1740hrs
|Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance