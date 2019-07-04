All the action as it happens.

It’s that time of the year for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Motor1.com is once again sharing all the action courtesy of a four-day livestream straight from the heart of West Sussex.  Aside from the usual hill climbs, we'll be witnessing the unveiling of some important cars as Mercedes-AMG will debut both the A45 S and the CLA 45 S while Ford is going to take the wraps off its hardcore GT.

Schedule (All times are BST):

Thursday 4th July

0900hrs Manufacturer Batch 
0940hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
1025hrs Manufacturer Batch 
1030hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1105hrs Rally & Off-Road Car Batch
1200hrs Manufacturer Batch 
1240hrs Aston Martin Batch
1310hrs Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
1330hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1340hrs Manufacturer Batch 
1420hrs Timed Practice
1500hrs Air Display - The Blades (15 mins)
1505hrs Manufacturer Batch 
1530hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1545hrs FOS Highlights Batch
1630hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
1715hrs Manufacturer Batch 

Friday 5th July

0830hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley  
0915hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 
1000hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March 
1030hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1045hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 
1130hrs Air Display - Red Arrows  (25 mins)
1135hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
1225hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
1300hrs Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
1315hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley  
1330hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1350hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
1430hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March 
1510hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 
1530hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1605hrs Timed Practice
1655hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 
1730hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
1730hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show

Saturday 6th July

0830hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 
0915hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
1000hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance 
1050hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1
1100hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1140hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley  
1225hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
1300hrs Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
1315hrs Supercar Shoot Out
1330hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1410hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
1450hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 
1530hrs Merceds Benz celebration on track (in front of GW House)
1545hrs Goodwood Action Sports  Show
1550hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
1615hrs Air Display - Blades (15mins)
1630hrs Qualifying Shoot Out
1720hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley 
1745hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1755hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR

Shootout Sunday 7th July

 
0830hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley 
0915hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
1000hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 
1015hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1045hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
1125hrs Michael Schumacher celebration on track (in front of GW House)
1140hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 
1230hrs Air Display - Blades (15mins)
1230hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
1310hrs Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
1320hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 
1330hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1355hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
1430hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
1505hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 
1530hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1550hrs Sir Jackie Stewart Moment/ Interview (GW House)
1600hrs Shootout Final
1700hrs Air Display - Red Arrows  (25 mins)
1705hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley 
1730hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1740hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance

What To Watch For:

Goodwood Festival of Speed