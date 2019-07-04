It’s that time of the year for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Motor1.com is once again sharing all the action courtesy of a four-day livestream straight from the heart of West Sussex. Aside from the usual hill climbs, we'll be witnessing the unveiling of some important cars as Mercedes-AMG will debut both the A45 S and the CLA 45 S while Ford is going to take the wraps off its hardcore GT.
We’re barely scratching the surface as automakers are beginning to pay more attention to the festival by bringing their latest toys to the event. For example, Singer Vehicle Design is there with a trio of 911s, much like Ferrari is attending the show with three of its recent gems. We should also mention the 536-horsepower electric Mustang blending new tech with classic looks, along with the stunning Lexus LC Convertible.
|0900hrs
|Manufacturer Batch
|0940hrs
|Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
|1025hrs
|Manufacturer Batch
|1030hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1105hrs
|Rally & Off-Road Car Batch
|1200hrs
|Manufacturer Batch
|1240hrs
|Aston Martin Batch
|1310hrs
|Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
|1330hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1340hrs
|Manufacturer Batch
|1420hrs
|Timed Practice
|1500hrs
|Air Display - The Blades (15 mins)
|1505hrs
|Manufacturer Batch
|1530hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1545hrs
|FOS Highlights Batch
|1630hrs
|Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
|1715hrs
|Manufacturer Batch
|0830hrs
|Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
|0915hrs
|Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
|1000hrs
|Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
|1015hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1045hrs
|Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
|1125hrs
|Michael Schumacher celebration on track (in front of GW House)
|1140hrs
|Batch 4 - Formula 1
|1230hrs
|Air Display - Blades (15mins)
|1230hrs
|Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
|1310hrs
|Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
|1320hrs
|Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
|1330hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1355hrs
|Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
|1430hrs
|Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
|1505hrs
|Batch 4 - Formula 1
|1530hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1550hrs
|Sir Jackie Stewart Moment/ Interview (GW House)
|1600hrs
|Shootout Final
|1700hrs
|Air Display - Red Arrows (25 mins)
|1705hrs
|Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
|1730hrs
|Goodwood Action Sports Show
|1740hrs
|Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance