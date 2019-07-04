It’s that time of the year for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Motor1.com is once again sharing all the action courtesy of a four-day livestream straight from the heart of West Sussex. Aside from the usual hill climbs, we'll be witnessing the unveiling of some important cars as Mercedes-AMG will debut both the A45 S and the CLA 45 S while Ford is going to take the wraps off its hardcore GT.

We’re barely scratching the surface as automakers are beginning to pay more attention to the festival by bringing their latest toys to the event. For example, Singer Vehicle Design is there with a trio of 911s, much like Ferrari is attending the show with three of its recent gems. We should also mention the 536-horsepower electric Mustang blending new tech with classic looks, along with the stunning Lexus LC Convertible.

Schedule (All times are BST): Thursday 4th July

0900hrs Manufacturer Batch 0940hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance 1025hrs Manufacturer Batch 1030hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show 1105hrs Rally & Off-Road Car Batch 1200hrs Manufacturer Batch 1240hrs Aston Martin Batch 1310hrs Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House 1330hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show 1340hrs Manufacturer Batch 1420hrs Timed Practice 1500hrs Air Display - The Blades (15 mins) 1505hrs Manufacturer Batch 1530hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show 1545hrs FOS Highlights Batch 1630hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance 1715hrs Manufacturer Batch

Friday 5th July 0830hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley 0915hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 1000hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March 1030hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show 1045hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 1130hrs Air Display - Red Arrows (25 mins) 1135hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance 1225hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars 1300hrs Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House 1315hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley 1330hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show 1350hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars 1430hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March 1510hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 1530hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show 1605hrs Timed Practice 1655hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 1730hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance 1730hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show Saturday 6th July 0830hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 0915hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March 1000hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance 1050hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 1100hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show 1140hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley 1225hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars 1300hrs Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House 1315hrs Supercar Shoot Out 1330hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show 1410hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars 1450hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 1530hrs Merceds Benz celebration on track (in front of GW House) 1545hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show 1550hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March 1615hrs Air Display - Blades (15mins) 1630hrs Qualifying Shoot Out 1720hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley 1745hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show 1755hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR