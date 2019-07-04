All the action as it happens.

It’s that time of the year for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Motor1.com is once again sharing all the action courtesy of a four-day livestream straight from the heart of West Sussex. Aside from the usual hill climbs, we'll be witnessing the unveiling of some important cars as Mercedes-AMG will debut both the A45 S and the CLA 45 S while Ford is going to take the wraps off its hardcore GT.

We’re barely scratching the surface as automakers are beginning to pay more attention to the festival by bringing their latest toys to the event. For example, Singer Vehicle Design is there with a trio of 911s, much like Ferrari is attending the show with three of its recent gems. We should also mention the 536-horsepower electric Mustang blending new tech with classic looks, along with the stunning Lexus LC Convertible.

Here's What's Been Revealed So Far:

amg a45s cla45s revealed Mercedes-AMG A45 S And CLA 45 S Storm Into Goodwood With 416 HP
ford gt mk ii limited edition track debut Ford GT Mk II Is A Rule-Breaking Swan Song
de tomaso p72 revealed De Tomaso Back In Business With Impossibly Gorgeous P72
radical racpture unveiled goodwood Radical Rapture Debuts As Road-Legal Track Toy With Focus RS Engine
bac mono r revealed goodwood BAC Mono R Unleashed At Goodwood Festival Of Speed
aston vantage heritage racing edition Aston Martin Vantage Heritage Racing Edition Celebrates Brand's Past

Schedule (All times are BST):

Thursday 4th July

0900hrs Manufacturer Batch 
0940hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
1025hrs Manufacturer Batch 
1030hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1105hrs Rally & Off-Road Car Batch
1200hrs Manufacturer Batch 
1240hrs Aston Martin Batch
1310hrs Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
1330hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1340hrs Manufacturer Batch 
1420hrs Timed Practice
1500hrs Air Display - The Blades (15 mins)
1505hrs Manufacturer Batch 
1530hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1545hrs FOS Highlights Batch
1630hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
1715hrs Manufacturer Batch 

Friday 5th July

0830hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley  
0915hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 
1000hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March 
1030hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1045hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 
1130hrs Air Display - Red Arrows  (25 mins)
1135hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
1225hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
1300hrs Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
1315hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley  
1330hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1350hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
1430hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March 
1510hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 
1530hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1605hrs Timed Practice
1655hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 
1730hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
1730hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show

Saturday 6th July

0830hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 
0915hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
1000hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance 
1050hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1
1100hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1140hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley  
1225hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
1300hrs Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
1315hrs Supercar Shoot Out
1330hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1410hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
1450hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 
1530hrs Merceds Benz celebration on track (in front of GW House)
1545hrs Goodwood Action Sports  Show
1550hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
1615hrs Air Display - Blades (15mins)
1630hrs Qualifying Shoot Out
1720hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley 
1745hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1755hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR

Shootout Sunday 7th July

 
0830hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley 
0915hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
1000hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 
1015hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1045hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
1125hrs Michael Schumacher celebration on track (in front of GW House)
1140hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 
1230hrs Air Display - Blades (15mins)
1230hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
1310hrs Aston Martin Moment - Front of Goodwood House
1320hrs Batch 2 - Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR 
1330hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1355hrs Batch 5 - Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
1430hrs Batch 3 - Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
1505hrs Batch 4 - Formula 1 
1530hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1550hrs Sir Jackie Stewart Moment/ Interview (GW House)
1600hrs Shootout Final
1700hrs Air Display - Red Arrows  (25 mins)
1705hrs Batch 1 - Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley 
1730hrs Goodwood Action Sports Show
1740hrs Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance