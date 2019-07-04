Production will begin in 2022.
Upcoming rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with front-longitudinal drive configuration will use a new eight-speed automatic gearbox from ZF. This is possible thanks to a new agreement between the two companies, for which ZF says is now the second-largest single order for the new eight-speed auto.
This is the fourth generation of the gearbox and it is developed especially with electrified vehicles in mind and uses an integrated electric drive. The transmission can be installed in cars from almost all segments as long as they have a front-longitudinal drive configuration. Production of the upgraded ‘box will begin in 2022 at ZF’s Saarbruecken plant. At a later date, it will be also assembled at further locations including the U.S. and China.
"We are pleased being nominated as global transmission supplier by FCA. This is our second major order for the new 8HP and it confirms our strategy to focus on plug-in hybrids as an every-day solution and to develop attractive products in these areas,” ZF's CEO, Wolf-Henning Scheider, comments.
The new gearbox is an evolution of the current generation 8HP and can be used in cars with internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrids. It is believed FCA will use the automatic for its large U.S. models. The order is likely located somewhere in the low double-digit billion-dollar range.
The fourth generation of the eight-speed automatic will also be used by BMW. About three months ago, the Bavarian company and ZF signed an agreement which marks the largest single order in ZF’s history. According to unofficial information, the order is worth between $17 and $20 billion. A spokesman for ZF confirmed FCA’s deal “is very large, and not much smaller than BMW.”
- ZF to deliver 8-speed-transmission for rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles with front-longitudinal drive configuration
- Significant share of hybrid transmissions included
- Second largest single order for latest generation of ZF’s 8-speed automatic transmission
Friedrichshafen / Amsterdam. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) has nominated ZF Friedrichshafen AG as global transmission supplier for rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles with front-longitudinal drive configuration. ZF will then supply the new 8-speed automatic transmission. This is the second largest single order in ZF’s history. The latest version of ZF’s 8-speed transmission has been further optimized and features an integrated electric drive for hybrid variants.
The lead production facility for the new (and fourth) transmission generation, which will start series production in 2022, will be ZF’s plant in Saarbruecken. The company also plans to start production of the technology at further locations including the USA and China in the future.
Optimized for electrification
The new 8-speed automatic transmission could be installed in almost all vehicle segments with a front-longitudinal drive configuration. A technical innovation of the upgraded transmission is the integration of the electric drive. With this, ZF supports its customers in achieving their CO2 reduction goals. With this modular transmission concept, manufacturers will be able to easily change from one transmission variant to another which gives them the flexibility to react to market requirements.
The nomination also highlights the importance of ZF’s global production network. Only three months ago, ZF signed a first contract for the delivery of the latest generation 8HP to BMW which then marked the largest single order in ZF’s history.