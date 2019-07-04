Upcoming rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with front-longitudinal drive configuration will use a new eight-speed automatic gearbox from ZF. This is possible thanks to a new agreement between the two companies, for which ZF says is now the second-largest single order for the new eight-speed auto.

This is the fourth generation of the gearbox and it is developed especially with electrified vehicles in mind and uses an integrated electric drive. The transmission can be installed in cars from almost all segments as long as they have a front-longitudinal drive configuration. Production of the upgraded ‘box will begin in 2022 at ZF’s Saarbruecken plant. At a later date, it will be also assembled at further locations including the U.S. and China.

"We are pleased being nominated as global transmission supplier by FCA. This is our second major order for the new 8HP and it confirms our strategy to focus on plug-in hybrids as an every-day solution and to develop attractive products in these areas,” ZF's CEO, Wolf-Henning Scheider, comments.

The new gearbox is an evolution of the current generation 8HP and can be used in cars with internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrids. It is believed FCA will use the automatic for its large U.S. models. The order is likely located somewhere in the low double-digit billion-dollar range.

The fourth generation of the eight-speed automatic will also be used by BMW. About three months ago, the Bavarian company and ZF signed an agreement which marks the largest single order in ZF’s history. According to unofficial information, the order is worth between $17 and $20 billion. A spokesman for ZF confirmed FCA’s deal “is very large, and not much smaller than BMW.”

Source: ZF