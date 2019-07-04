Some enthusiasts have been criticizing Lamborghini for going down the SUV road ever since the Urus concept debuted back in 2012. They may have their reasons, but purely from a business point of view, the “Super SUV” is turning out to be an immense commercial success. How popular is it? Well, Lamborghini’s parent company Audi has just published a press release bragging about the huge demand the Urus is generating.

From January 1 through June 30 this year, Lamborghini managed to deliver a whopping 2,693 units of its raging bull on stilts. It goes without saying the Urus was by far the company’s best-selling model in this interval as it managed to surpass sales of the Huracan and Aventador combined. The baby Lamborghini was #2 with 1,211 units, while the V12 beast came in third with 649 cars delivered to clients.

That brings the grand total to 4,553, which is 96% more than the similar period of 2018 to set a new half-year sales record. Once again, the United States was Lamborghini’s biggest single market, followed by Greater China, United Kingdom, Japan, and Germany. The biggest spike came from America where demand rose by 128% to 1,543 cars, with Asia Pacific more than doubling its sales to 1,184 units and the EMEA region consisting of Europe, Middle East, and Africa posting an increase of 67% to 1,826 cars.

What’s to come from Lamborghini? Well, a hotter Urus is likely on its way and it will join a hybrid version to bolster the SUV’s lineup in a bid to attract even more customers. Work is well underway for Huracan and Aventador replacements, with the latter expected to go out with a bang courtesy of a hardcore final edition. A fourth model is a possibility, possibly as a grand tourer, but it won’t be launched anytime soon.