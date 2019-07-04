Lambo moved way more SUVs than Huracans and Aventadors combined.
Some enthusiasts have been criticizing Lamborghini for going down the SUV road ever since the Urus concept debuted back in 2012. They may have their reasons, but purely from a business point of view, the “Super SUV” is turning out to be an immense commercial success. How popular is it? Well, Lamborghini’s parent company Audi has just published a press release bragging about the huge demand the Urus is generating.
From January 1 through June 30 this year, Lamborghini managed to deliver a whopping 2,693 units of its raging bull on stilts. It goes without saying the Urus was by far the company’s best-selling model in this interval as it managed to surpass sales of the Huracan and Aventador combined. The baby Lamborghini was #2 with 1,211 units, while the V12 beast came in third with 649 cars delivered to clients.
That brings the grand total to 4,553, which is 96% more than the similar period of 2018 to set a new half-year sales record. Once again, the United States was Lamborghini’s biggest single market, followed by Greater China, United Kingdom, Japan, and Germany. The biggest spike came from America where demand rose by 128% to 1,543 cars, with Asia Pacific more than doubling its sales to 1,184 units and the EMEA region consisting of Europe, Middle East, and Africa posting an increase of 67% to 1,826 cars.
What’s to come from Lamborghini? Well, a hotter Urus is likely on its way and it will join a hybrid version to bolster the SUV’s lineup in a bid to attract even more customers. Work is well underway for Huracan and Aventador replacements, with the latter expected to go out with a bang courtesy of a hardcore final edition. A fourth model is a possibility, possibly as a grand tourer, but it won’t be launched anytime soon.
Automobili Lamborghini sets new half-year sales record in 2019
- Worldwide deliveries increase by 96% to 4,553 cars in first half of FY 2019
- Growth driven by Super SUV Urus, with a substantial contribution by the super sports cars
- Europe strong, especially in the UK, Germany and Italy
- Asia Pacific with highest gains in China and South Korea
- USA remains largest single market
Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. is maintaining its strong global growth and reports another increase in worldwide deliveries. In the first six months (January 1 to June 30) of the current Fiscal Year 2019 the Italian super sports car producer delivered a total of 4,553 cars to customers around the world. Compared to the same period in the previous year this is an increase of 96%. These figures mark another record and even surpass the full year sales numbers of 2017.
“Lamborghini continues to be in consistently good shape. Delivering another new all-time high, for the fifth consecutive half-year, confirms the sustainability of our brand, product and commercial strategy. Our highly acclaimed Super SUV Urus in its first full year of production brings further growth in new dimensions, and our super sports cars also delivered excellent results. This has been possible thanks to the team, which I would like to thank for the passion, dedication and competence they invest in their everyday work.” says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.
As planned, a substantial contribution of the sales increase came from the Super SUV Urus, of which 2,693 units have been delivered in the first six months of 2019.
The super sports car model lines contributed substantial results and count for more than 40% of Lamborghini deliveries. The Huracán accounted for 1,211 units, including deliveries during the Huracán Performante’s phase out period and introduction of the new Huracán EVO, of which first customer deliveries started in June 2019. The Aventador, the V12 brand icon thanks to the SVJ model, maintained its high levels, with 649 units delivered to customers.
The largest single market for Lamborghini once again was the USA, followed by Greater China and the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany. The region with the strongest growth was America with an increase of 128% to 1,543 units, followed by Asia Pacific that more than doubled sales to 1,184 units and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) with an increase of 67% to 1,826 units delivered to customers.
The outlook for Lamborghini continues to be strongly positive. The company has successfully completed the massive investment phase in the new development and production sites for the Urus model line at the Sant’Agata Bolognese Headquarters. As a final step at the beginning of July 2019, the new paint shop for the Urus has been inaugurated in Sant’Agata Bolognese.
The company confirms its expectation for sustained solid growth for the remainder of the 2019 financial year.