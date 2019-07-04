The rumors were true – Lotus has baptized its first-ever hypercar as the “Evija” to follow a long tradition of cars that have names starting with the letter “E”: Esprit, Europa, Elan, Elise, Eclat, Elite, Excel, Exos, Exige, Evora, and of course, the iconic Eleven. To go along with the car’s name reveal, the Hethel-based people have also released a 15-second teaser clip.

There’s not much to see, but we do get to check out the sporty red start/stop button along with the power window switches and the buttons to control the automatic transmission. The “Evija” name lights up on what seems to be the coupe’s fully digital instrument cluster, while behind it appears to be an LED ambient light at the base of the windscreen that goes from one corner of the dashboard to the other.

Limited to just 130 cars, the first all-new Lotus since 2008 is expected to pack more than 1,000 horsepower and offer a range between charges of about 250 miles (402 kilometers). The rumor mill indicates it will adopt an all-wheel-drive layout and will utilize a powertrain developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering. Roughly as long as the Evora but wider and lower, the Evija will make extensive use of carbon fiber inside and out to keep weight as low as possible.

If you plan on heading to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, you’ll be glad to hear that Lotus will be providing a “sneak peek” of the Evija at its stand. Also at the big event in West Sussex, Lotus will have on display the Evora GT4 concept race car set to make its dynamic debut up the famous hill. In addition, the Elise, Exige, and Evora are going to be displayed, along with the Type 25/R6 Formula One racer. The latter was used by Jim Clark back in 1965 to set the best time ever for a lap of the original Goodwood circuit in 1 minute and 20.4 seconds. With changes being made to the track, it effectively means his record will never be beaten.

Lotus will take the wraps off the Evija on July 16 at an event in London and will start production in 2020.