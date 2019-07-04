The Lamborghini Urus is already something of a polarizing vehicle. It wasn’t the first SUV to come from Sant'Agata Bolognese, but it’s certainly the most athletic with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood making 650 raging horsepower. The styling is certainly a bit mad as well – as a Lamborghini should – but an argument could be made that it’s not quite mad enough. If that seems absurd, park the Urus next to an Aventador SVJ and give it more thought.

1016 Industries has a solution for Urus owners seeking something a bit more flamboyant. The company offers snazzy body kits for a range of supercars, including a Forged Carbon kit for the Urus that adds side skirts, a front lip, and a big rear diffuser among other things. A new widebody kit is now part of the package, and the crew at RDB LA bolted everything up to a sparkling white Urus, as seen in the video at the top of the article. Honestly, we were prepared to get all passive-aggressive on how ugly it is, but you know what? It’s not ugly. It’s freaking awesome. Hear us out on this before you go passive-aggressive (or full-on aggressive) in the comments about how blind we are.

9 Photos

We’ve seen more than a few aftermarket widebody builds on supercars, but the end result is almost always a small car that looks hilariously stretched on the X-axis. However, the Urus isn’t small so the proportions are better suited for something a bit wider. With that in mind, the extra girth from this kit creates an SUV with a downright mean stance. The extension adds 80 millimeters (3.1 inches) to each side, and to make sure the extra space under those flared fenders is properly filled, a set of 24-inch-diameter wheels are installed. At the back, the wheels are 13 inches wide, and they still don’t reach the lip of the extension.

Aside from the body kit, RDB LA also gave the Urus a pearl white wrap with a satin brushed finish. Up front, the stock Urus headlights were disassembled and the orange reflector was painted black to give the face a cleaner look. That’s the only aspect of this build we frown upon – the reflectors don’t look the least bit bad and, you know, they actually help with visibility. Then again, we doubt anyone could not see this sinister SUV parked on a street.

According to the video, there are still some final touches awaiting the white Urus, and the black model (which has the same kit) still needs proper wheels to complete the project. In the meantime, what say you, Motor1.com readers? Is this widebody Urus way too tacky, or is it properly over-the-top for a Lamborghini?

Source: RDBLA via YouTube