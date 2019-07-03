Over the last few years, Hyundai has upped its performance ante. In 2017, the South Korean automaker introduced its first-ever proper hot hatch, the i30 N, pitting it against the likes of the Ford Focus ST, Volkswagen Golf GTI, and Peugeot 308 GTi. Since then, the company has expanded its N performance marque, and it appears a hotter version of the Hyundai i30 N is coming, too. New spy photos show a camouflaged Hyundai i30 N that likely is the special edition N boss Albert Biermann has announced is in development.

Spy photos show new aerodynamic body parts that will pair with a carbon fiber hood and light-weight seats and wheels. While the car won’t get a boost in power, the added performance bits should make the i30 N faster and more dynamic than the current flavor of i30 N models. The cooky camouflage does make it difficult to discern which body parts are new and which carry over from the current i30 N.

And it’s not like the hot hatch is a slouch. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine comes in two power stages. The entry-level i30 N packs 250 horsepower (184 kilowatts) while the Performance Pack boost that number to a respectable 275 hp (202 kW). The standard model won’t set any lap times at the Nürburgring; however, it will hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in 6.4 seconds. The more potent variant completes the run in 6.2 seconds. Top speed for both is 155 mph (250 kph).

13 Photos

While the hotter Hyundai i30 N should outperform the current model, it won’t be world-changing. Instead, the new model will likely help keep customers interested in the performance brand now that it’s a few years old. We should see the car launch by the end of the year.

Photos: Automedia