The trailer for the latest season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is here, and it finally provides a look at some of the vehicles that Jerry Seinfeld and his guests are driving (and riding). The new episodes start streaming on Netflix on July 19.

A close eye on this video offers a chance to see quite an array of vehicles, and there are even a pair of two-wheeled machines making an appearance – a classic Lambretta scooter and a modern Vespa Sei Giorni. Seinfeld briefly drives a Porsche 356 convertible police car, and Seth Rogan rides with him in a 1970s Dodge Monaco police cruiser. Eddie Murphy is the passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT, and Martin Short is shotgun in a W123-generation Mercedes-Benz station wagon. Ricky Gervais rolls with Seinfeld in a Rolls-Royce Dawn. A 1961 Cadillac Sixty-Two Convertible, Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Nissan Figaro, and Volkswagen Thing also show up in the trailer, but it's not easy to discern the passengers in them.

The one mystery machine of the group is a silver convertible that Seinfeld uses for his ride with Jamie Foxx. The eagle eyes at Motor1.com think this is a Maserati Mistral Spyder, but we admit that we could be mistaken. If you have a different theory, feel free to let us know in the comments, below.

The earlier teaser used an image of early-1970s Ford Mustang Grande. Given that appearance, it's possible that this fairly obscure version of the famous pony car might show up in an episode, too.

The great thing about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is that you don't care about the celebrity, then the car is generally fun to watch – or vice versa.

Source: Netflix via YouTube