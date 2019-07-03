2 / 12

The red Alfa that starts this slide show is the second Alfa Romeo GTV6 that's passed through Clarkson's garage. It was also the same car used in Scotland during The Grand Tour's third season, and though it started as a typical road trip adventure, the experience for Clarkson didn't end when the cameras stopped. In that episode, he said "generally when we finish these jobs these cars end up . . . I don't know where. But I know where this will end up: at my house.” For someone who can afford pretty much any car he wants, we have mad respect for his appreciation of classics like this.