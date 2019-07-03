Testing for the Audi RS6 Avant, a wagon that may come to the U.S., isn’t complete just yet. New video shows a camouflaged prototype cruising narrow streets. The test mule looks the same as the others we’ve previously spotted – only the long roof is exposed. However, the video does capture a bit of the exhaust note, which sounds menacing even at low throttle.

Sadly, the video doesn’t show anything new. Instead, it’s a reminder that development on Audi’s wicked wagon continues. The RS6 Avant has been spotted at Nürburgring Nordschleife for high-performance testing. The new video shows a rather leisurely test procedure. The same large front inlets, aggressive front end design, and large oval-shaped exhaust tips out back we’ve seen before are still here.

While Audi is still finalizing the RS6 Avant, we do know the wagon will come in two flavors. The entry-level offering, if there is such a thing for an RS model, will produce 605 horsepower (451 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. This is the same amount of horsepower out of the current Performance variant while upping the twist from the current 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). The new Performance variant is rumored to push 650 hp (484 kW). It could achieve that level of performance with a hybrid powertrain. All-wheel drive, adaptive dampers, and larger brakes should be available, too.

37 Photos

We could see the new Audi RS6 Avant as soon as this September during the Frankfurt Motor Show with the wagon on sale in Europe before the end of the year. There is even a possibility the wagon could come stateside. Audi Sport R&D boss Oliver Hoffmann spoke with Car And Driver earlier this year, telling the publication the U.S. market is becoming more receptive and interested in station wagons, and hinting it could return. Fingers crossed.

Source: walkoARTvideos via YouTube