The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD is now available to build online, and it's possible to take the price as high as $80,890, including the mandatory $1,595 destination fee. However, the Silverado 3500HD with dual rear wheels isn't yet possible to build, so there could be an even more expensive choice in the future.

The Silverado 2500HD starts at $39,895, and the 3500HD takes the figure to the $41,095. Prices for the 3500HD in the range-topping High Country grade start at $63,895 and getting it with the 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 takes the cost to $73,645.

Buyers can select from 10 color choices. The no-cost options are Summit White, Black, Silver Ice Metallic, Northsky Blue Metallic, Shadow Gray Metallic, and Oxford Brown Metallic. Cajun Red Tintcoat is $495, and Iridescent Pearl Tricoat goes for $995. On the inside of the High Country, there's either Jet Black or a mix of Jet Black and Umber leather upholstery.

From there, customers can load the Silverado HD with optional equipment. There are plenty of option packages, but the most economical choice is opting for the High Country Deluxe pack that bundles several of them together for $3,065, although currently at a discounted price of $2,565 on the configurator. It includes a driver assistance suite with forward collision alert, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, follow distance indicator, and safety alert seat. The monitoring tech includes a display in the rearview camera, surround-view system with two trailer view camera positions, and a camera for a view of the bed. There's also a head-up display that measures 15 inches diagonally. For easier towing, the equipment includes a gooseneck / fifth wheel hitch and bed-mounted 7-pin trailer harness.

It's possible to order all of this equipment separately, too.

In addition, there's a $495 Interior Convenience Package with a center console organizer, underseat rear storage, and all-weather floor mats. The $395 Dark Essentials Package adds black trim to portions of the exterior. The $325 Z71 Off-Road Package includes a heavy-duty suspension, hill descent control, skid plates, and special emblems. Finally, the Snow Plow Prep Package for $150 consists of a power feed for backup and roof emergency lates, 220-amp alternator, heavy-duty front springs, and skid plate to protect the transfer case.

There are also a handful of individual options to add to the truck. There's a power sunroof for $995, $180 splash guards, $55 smoked amber roof marker lights, and the combo of 220- and 170-amp alternators for $230. On the inside, Z71-branded all-weather floor mats are $210, and trailer tire pressure and temperature sensors are $50.

After packing a Silverado HD with options, it's still possible to add a ton of dealer-installed accessories, too, including a variety of racks and organizers for the bed. We aren't including them here because selecting all the equipment would cause the truck's price to balloon to ludicrous levels that an actual buyer would likely never choose.

Source: Chevrolet