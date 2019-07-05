In ranking the most beautiful cars on sale today, the Lexus LC 500 coupe would be near the top of our list. Its concept-car styling paired with a posh, velvety interior makes it one of the most eye-catching cars on sale today. So, how does one make such a statement car even more awe-inspiring?

Rip its roof off, of course.

That's exactly what Lexus did at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The camo-covered LC Convertible prototype is making its debut in the U.K., and though the near-final design doesn't deviate much from the LC Convertible concept we saw back at the Detroit Auto Show in January, it's as striking as ever... from what we can tell.

The LC coupe's same gaping spindle grille and slim, swoosh-shaped headlights carry over to the convertible prototype. Much of the convertible's profile maintains the coupe's same sleek, streamlined shape, too (now, sans roof). And in the rear, the slim LED taillights and silver accent pieces are identical.

Details like engine specs and options are even more under wraps than the body, but we expect the LC 500 Coupe's same 471-horsepower (351-kilowatt) V8 to carry over virtually unchanged. Ahead of its eventual production, which Lexus hints could come before the end of the year, professional racing driver Nick Cassidy will run the LC Convertible prototype up the hill at Goodwood.

19 Photos

"The Goodwood Festival of Speed celebrates the history and culture of the automobile, and serves as a gathering place for some of history's most notable cars and drivers," Executive Vice President Koji Sato notes. "Lexus is honored to join this festival, and I could not be happier to unveil this prototype model of the LC Convertible here at the same venue where the LC Coupe made its debut in 2016."