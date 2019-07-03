The 2020 Lexus LS 500 gets a little more style and luxury from the new Inspiration Series special edition that arrives this fall. If you want to spot one on the road, look for the unique Deep Garnet paint that appears to sit on the color spectrum somewhere between deep red and dark purple. The models also ride on 20-inch wheels in a Black Vapor Chrome finish.

11 Photos

On the inside, there's lots of bright white semi-aniline leather. For visual contrast, the carpet, dashboard, steering wheel, and portions of the door panels are black. Kiriko glass trim also adorns the doors and the speaker grilles. As tinier touches, there are blue LED accent lights on the dashboard, and the puddle lamps show Lexus on the ground when occupants approach the vehicle.

The Inspiration Series model is exclusively available with the LS 500's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 442 lb-ft (599 Newton-meters) of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but an all-wheel-drive system with a Torsen limited-slip center differential is optional. With the rear-drive layout, the sedan can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.6 seconds.

Lexus will limit 2020 LS 500 Inspiration Edition production to 300 units in the United States. The company won't announce pricing until closer to the special model's launch this fall.

This is Lexus' latest Inspiration model. The company first showed off the LC 500 in this family of special editions, and it featured a body with bright yellow paint and carbon fiber trim. The LX 570 followed it with a Black Onyx exterior and two-tone, black-and-white interior.

Source: Lexus