The two-tone interior gives the cabin a high-class appearance, too.
The 2020 Lexus LS 500 gets a little more style and luxury from the new Inspiration Series special edition that arrives this fall. If you want to spot one on the road, look for the unique Deep Garnet paint that appears to sit on the color spectrum somewhere between deep red and dark purple. The models also ride on 20-inch wheels in a Black Vapor Chrome finish.
On the inside, there's lots of bright white semi-aniline leather. For visual contrast, the carpet, dashboard, steering wheel, and portions of the door panels are black. Kiriko glass trim also adorns the doors and the speaker grilles. As tinier touches, there are blue LED accent lights on the dashboard, and the puddle lamps show Lexus on the ground when occupants approach the vehicle.
The Inspiration Series model is exclusively available with the LS 500's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 442 lb-ft (599 Newton-meters) of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but an all-wheel-drive system with a Torsen limited-slip center differential is optional. With the rear-drive layout, the sedan can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.6 seconds.
Lexus will limit 2020 LS 500 Inspiration Edition production to 300 units in the United States. The company won't announce pricing until closer to the special model's launch this fall.
This is Lexus' latest Inspiration model. The company first showed off the LC 500 in this family of special editions, and it featured a body with bright yellow paint and carbon fiber trim. The LX 570 followed it with a Black Onyx exterior and two-tone, black-and-white interior.
Source: Lexus
2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series Arrives This Fall With Dramatic New Look
First Use of Unique Deep Garnet Color for the LS 500
Standard 20” Wheels in “Black Vapor Chrome” finish
Standard White and Black Interior with Kiriko Glass trim
PLANO, Texas (July 3, 2019) – Color has the ability to inspire emotions in an instant. The right shade of an exquisite color can elevate even the most polished design to a higher level. The 2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series exemplifies the power of color with a new, limited production exterior and interior combination that gives the flagship sedan an unmistakable visual presence.
The fourth Inspiration Series vehicle from Lexus, the LS 500 is the first sedan to get this exclusive treatment. It starts with a unique new exterior color, Deep Garnet. Garnet, a deep, metallic shade of red that shimmers in direct sun yet has a deep, lustrous tone in the shade. The vibrant color is complimented by standard 20-inch wheels finished in Black Vapor Chrome. Like the Deep Garnet paint, these wheels glimmer in the sun yet retain a polished, subdued look in the shade that accentuates the LS 500’s elegant proportions.
Look inside the Inspiration Series and you’re greeted with an interior that exudes glamour from every inch of the cabin. It starts with the standard White leather trim used on the seats, center console and door panels. The semi-analine leather uses a dyeing process that gives it a bright white color that stands in stark contrast to the black dashboard, steering wheel and carpet. It’s a dramatic look that is further accentuated by the standard Kiriko glass trim on the door panels. Previously only available with the Executive Package, Kiriko glass is one of the LS’s most striking interior design flourishes. The intricate design of each Kiriko panel reflects both the smooth white door trim and the dark Mark Levinson speaker grills, making the glass the perfect bridge between light and dark. Additional Inspiration Series touches include blue LED dash lighting and “Lexus” puddle lamps that welcome you at each door.
Like all 2020 LS 500s, the Inspiration Series is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine with twin turbochargers that develop 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. In RWD form, the LS 500 delivers a 0-60 time of 4.6seconds.The available AWD system features a TORSEN®limited-slip center differential to further enhance grip, traction and cornering stability.
Limited to just 300 units in the U.S., the 2020 LS 500 Inspiration Edition goes on sale this fall. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.