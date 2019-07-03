The starting price has dropped to $54,100.
It’s now easier on your wallet to get behind the wheel of a new A6 Sedan in the United States as Audi has introduced a more attainable entry-level version. If you don’t need the 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of the 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, the 2.0-liter four-banger found underneath the hood of the new base model should suffice with its 248 hp and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm).
Bear in mind it’s slower to 60 mph (96 kph) by a second than the six-cylinder model, with the sprint taking 6.1 seconds. In both cases, top speed is electronically capped at 130 mph (209 kph). You’ll be happy to hear the four-cylinder A6 Sedan carries over the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and the Quattro all-wheel-drive system from the more expensive variants of the range featuring the bigger engine.
Priced from $54,100 for the A6 fitted with the 2.0-liter TFSI engine, the midsize premium sedan is now more generously equipped as it comes as standard with LED headlights with high-beam assist along with lane departure warning. Go for the Convenience Package and the Ingolstadt-based marque will throw in a heated steering wheel alongside the already available Audi side assist with Audi pre sense rear, Audi phone box, and the Audi advanced key.
For those willing to upgrade to the Premium Plus trim priced at $57,800 with the four-cylinder, there’s an optional Executive Package bundling four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, multi-color ambient lighting, and an electric tailgate. Other ways to spruce up your 2.0 TFSI A6 include a Black Optic Package featuring an assortment of dark exterior accents, and 20-inch two-tone wheels replacing the standard 19-inch set.
The four-cylinder A6 Sedan is already available in Audi USA’s online configurator. It's important to mention the prices do not include the extra $995 for destination charge and other taxes. With the price drop, you’re probably wondering how the A6 now stacks up against its main German rivals. Well, at $54,100, it’s still slightly more expensive than the $53,500 Mercedes E300 and the $53,400 BMW 530i.
2019 Audi A6 2.0-liter TFSI® delivers greater value to brand's mid-size sedan segment
- New four-cylinder engine delivers 248 horsepower/273 lb-ft of torque
- All A6 models now standard equipped with quattro® all-wheel drive
- Setting a segment standard with connectivity services, MMI navigation and Audi smartphone interface standard on all models
HERNDON, Va., July 1, 2019 – Audi today announced the new 2.0-liter TFSI® four-cylinder engine will now be offered on 2019 Audi A6 models. The A6 with 2.0-liter is a more accessible entry to the premium mid-size sedan segment, offering a robust level of standard and available equipment, and benchmark connectivity and infotainment, including advanced driver assistance systems.
Powertrain and performance
- The A6 with 2.0-liter TFSI® engine generates 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque and accelerates from 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds.
- Carrying over from the 3.0-liter engine, the A6 2.0-liter will be standard equipped with a seven-speed S tronic® dual-clutch transmission and quattro® with ultra-technology that balances performance and efficiency.
- Standard equipped with progressive steering, the sporty steering ratio becomes more direct as the steering angle increases, making the mid-size sedan more maneuverable.
Enhanced package offerings for the A6 with 2.0-liter engine
- For the A6 2.0-liter, LED headlights, high beam assist and lane departure warning are now included as standard equipment.
- Heated steering wheel is now included as part of the Convenience package, which also includes Audi side assist with Audi pre sense rear, Audi phone box, which connects compatible smartphones with the vehicle’s antenna and charges the phone inductively, and Audi advanced key.
- The available Executive package for Premium Plus models now includes four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, power trunk open/close and interior lighting package plus, which adds multicolor ambient light.
- Available Black optic package includes high gloss black exterior surrounds for windows and Singleframe® grille.
- Standard 19-inch 10-spoke dynamic design wheels with all-season tires or 20-inch 5-V-spoke bi-color wheels with all-season tires are available.
Product highlights
- The A6 with 2.0-liter engine offers a robust level of standard equipment including standard three-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment and leather seating surfaces with contrast stitching on seats and dashboard.
- Setting a segment standard with connectivity services, MMI navigation and Audi smartphone interface are standard on all models.
- All-new MMI touch response® system replaces the rotary dial and the conventional buttons of the previous model with two large, high-resolution touch displays, enabling fast access to functions and a high degree of personalization.
- Available second generation Audi virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large Google Earth™ imagery or 3-D city maps (requires Audi connect PRIME) supported with 4G LTE (where available).
- Full suite of standard and available driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam and turn assist, and Audi side assist with rear cross traffic assist and vehicle exit warning, can help drivers navigate the road and traffic with increased confidence.
MSRP Pricing detail:
|
Model
|
Engine
|
Premium
|
Premium Plus
|
2019 Audi A6
|
2.0-liter TFSI®
|
$54,100
|
$57,800
*Prices above exclude destination charge ($995), taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.