It turns out previous reports were correct as Mini officially confirms it will delay the availability of manual transmissions for its 2020 models “due to technical evaluation.” The announcement comes as the British manufacturer reveals its updated American lineup for the new model year, which will grow to include the all-electric Mini Cooper SE and the Mini John Cooper Works GP. The former will arrive on the market early next year, while the ICE-powered hot hatch will join the range later in 2019.
Aside from the launch of the two new models, Mini says the John Cooper Works Countryman and Clubman are getting a new generation 301-horsepower (224-kilowatt) engine, which brings significant improvements in terms of acceleration. The performance version of the Clubman now sprints from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 4.9 seconds, while the Countryman JCW needs 5.1 seconds – respectively 1.4 and 1.5 seconds faster than the outgoing models.
The rest of the lineup gets relatively minor upgrades for the new model year like the two additional color combos for the Clubman, which also benefits from rear lights with integrated Union Jack design. A few changes in the upholstery and wheel options are also in the cards for 2020, including range-topping 19-inch alloys for the Clubman. The Countryman, on the other hand, can be had with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or an eight-speed automatic depending on the preferred version.
Another important improvement is the addition of a larger battery for the plug-in hybrid Cooper S E Countryman ALL4. It now gets a 9.6-kWh pack (up from 7.6-kWh), which increases the all-electric range from 12 miles to approximately 16 miles. In addition, the potential tax credit is expected to rise from $4,001 to $4,835. Mini also says that the Active Driving Assistant is now standard across all 2020 models and trims.
Woodcliff Lake, N.J., July 1, 2019. The year 2020 is poised to be a big one for MINI USA as it launches two vehicles that represent both ends of the spectrum of the brand – electric mobility and high- performance. With its first purely electrically powered vehicle, the MINI Cooper SE, coming early in 2020, and the MINI John Cooper Works GP launching later in the year, MINI USA is excited to add to its current lineup of vehicles, some of which are also receiving updates for model year 2020.
Most significantly, the 2020 John Cooper Works Clubman ALL4 and 2020 John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 both gain a new generation engine that cross the 300 hp threshold, allowing each model to reach 60 mph in 4.9 and 5.1 seconds, respectively. In addition, the MINI Clubman gets a model refresh that includes new interior and exterior enhancements.
New MINI John Cooper Works Countryman and Clubman
The 2020 John Cooper Works Clubman ALL4 and 2020 John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 gain a new generation engine that puts out 301 hp. The new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman turns in an acceleration of 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 4.9 seconds, with the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman achieving the same in 5.1 seconds – 1.4 and 1.5 seconds faster than in the respective previous models.
Both of these high-performance variants will also feature lower sports suspensions by 10mm, larger exhaust pipes by 10mm, four-piston brake calipers with 14.2-inch front brake rotors, and 13-inch rear brake rotors, and can reach top speeds of 155 mph.
2020 MINI Clubman – Refresh
For the 2020 model year the MINI Clubman gets a model refresh that includes the following enhancements.
- Introduction of two new colors: Coral Red Metallic and MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
- Redesigned front end featuring redesigned grill, piano black exterior trim, new headlight design, and redesigned LED fog lights
- New exterior mirror cap design for improved aerodynamics
- New MINI Yours interior style – Frozen Blue
- LED fog lights and rear lights in Union Jack design
The extensive range of exterior paint colors available for the new MINI Clubman now adds two variants: Coral Red Metallic and MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic.
Very British: rear lights in Union Jack design.
The rear lights also feature a new design in conjunction with standard LED headlights. As a clear reference to the brand's British DNA, the upright light units at the rear of the new MINI Clubman now adopt the Union Jack design that appears on the MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the MINI Hardtop 4 Door and the MINI Convertible.
The striking flag motif is recreated in the structure of the light functions. The turn indicators are horizontally arranged, and the brake lights have a vertical and horizontal element with the taillight additionally representing the diagonal lines of the British flag. In order to ensure a particularly harmonious lighting effect, all light sources forming the Union Jack graphic use LED technology.
Trim & Package Updates:
- Cooper S – “Classic Trim”
- The 2019 Classic Trim package (base MSRP: $28,900) included a choice of 17-inch wheels, a 6.5-inch media display, multifunction steering wheel, rear PDC + rear-view camera, teleservices and E-call.
- The 2020 Classic Trim (base MSRP $30,900) retains all of these items while also including: comfort access, heated seats, automatic climate control, active driving assistant, LED headlights and fog lights, and a 7-Speed Sport Dual Clutch transmission. These additions, when added to a vehicle separately, are valued at $4,750.
- Cooper S ALL4 – “Signature Trim”
- The 2019 Signature Trim package (base MSRP: $34,900) included a choice of 17-inch wheels, panoramic moonroof, sport automatic transmission, comfort access keyless entry, active driving assistant, automatic climate control, heated seats, rear PDC and rear-view camera, teleservices and E-call.
- The 2020 Signature Trim (base MSRP $35,900) retains all of these items while also including: LED headlights and fog lights, choice of upholstery, and a Harman/Kardon sound system. These additions, when added to a vehicle separately, are valued at $2,500.
Upholstery
- No longer available:
- Cloth/Leather combination Cord | Carbon Black for MINI Clubman.
- New in 2020:
- A Leather Chesterfield | Malt Brown upholstery will be available for the MINI Clubman.
Wheels and Tires
- No longer available:
- 18-inch MINI Yours Masterpiece with Run-Flat Tires for MINI Clubman.
- 19-inch John Cooper Works Course Spoke Alloy Wheels for MINI Clubman.
- New in 2020:
- New 18-inch MINI Yours British Spoke 2-Tone with Run-Flat Tires will be available for the MINI Clubman (excluding John Cooper Works variants).
- New 18-inch Multiray Spoke 2-Tone with Run-Flat Tires will be available for MINI Clubman models (excluding John Cooper Works variants).
- 19-inch John Cooper Works Circuit Spoke for MINI Clubman
MINI Hardtop 2 Door
Trim & Package Updates
- Cooper – “Signature Trim”
- The 2019 Signature Trim package (base MSRP: $24,900) included a choice of 16-inch wheels, Steptronic automatic transmission, comfort access, panoramic moonroof, heated front seats, MINI Excitement package, automatic climate control and leatherette upholstery.
- The 2020 Signature Trim (base MSRP $26,400) retains all of these items while also including: a 7-Speed Dual Clutch transmission, 5A1 LED fog lights, 5A4 LED headlights, and active driving assistant. These additions, when added to a vehicle separately, are valued at $2,000.
MINI Hardtop 2 Door, MINI Hardtop 4 Door, and MINI Convertible
Highlights:
- LED Fog Lights and LED Headlights are now included in the Signature Trim package for the MINI Hardtop 2 Door and MINI Hardtop 4 Door
Upholstery
- New in 2020:
- A Cloth/Leatherette combination Black Pearl | Light Grey upholstery will be available for all 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door, MINI Hardtop 4 Door and MINI Convertible models.
Wheels and Tires
- New in 2020:
- New 18-inch MINI Yours British Spoke 2-Tone with Run-Flat Tires will be available for the MINI Hardtop 2 Door, MINI Hardtop 4 Door and MINI Convertible models (excluding John Cooper Works variants).
- No longer available:
- 18-inch MINI Yours Vanity Spoke Two-Tone with Run-Flat Tires for the MINI Hardtop 2 Door, MINI Hardtop 4 Door and MINI Convertible.
MINI Countryman
In addition to the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman with 301hp, the Countryman model range gets a number of updates.
Highlights:
- LED Fog Lights and LED Headlights are now standard for MINI Countryman Cooper S models and up.
Transmissions
- The MINI Cooper Countryman is standard equipped with a 7-Speed Steptronic Transmission with Double Clutch (2TF)
- The MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 is standard equipped with an 8-Speed Automatic (205)
Trim & Package Updates
- Cooper S ALL4 – “Classic Trim”
-
- The 2019 Classic Trim package (base MSRP: $31,400) included a choice of 18-inch wheels, panoramic moonroof, a 6.5-inch media display, multifunction steering wheel, rear PDC + rear-view camera, teleservices and E-call.
- The 2020 Classic Trim (base MSRP $33,900) retains all of these items while also including: an 8-Speed Sport Automatic transmission, comfort access, heated seats, automatic climate control, active driving assistant, LED headlights and fog lights. These additions, when added to a vehicle separately, are valued at $4,750.
Upholstery
- No longer available:
- Cloth/Leather combination Cord | Carbon Black for MINI Countryman.
Wheels and Tires
- New in 2020:
- New 19-inch MINI Yours British Spoke 2- Tone with Run-Flat Tires will be available for MINI Countryman models (excluding John Cooper Works variants).
- 19-inch John Cooper Works Circuit Spoke for MINI Countryman
- 18-inch John Cooper Works Grip Spoke Silver or Black for MINI Countryman.
- No longer available:
- 19-inch MINI Yours Masterpiece with Run-Flat Tires for MINI Countryman.
- 19-inch John Cooper Works Course Spoke Alloy Wheels for MINI Countryman.
- 18-inch John Cooper Works Thrill Spoke Black for MINI Countryman.
MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 (PHEV)
The EV battery capacity of the 2020 MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 (PHEV) will rise from 7.6 kWh to 9.6 kWh. This will positively increase both the electric and overall range of the vehicle from 12 miles to approximately 16 all-electric miles (EPA). In addition, the potential tax credit is expected to rise from $4,001 to $4,835 (+$834).
John Cooper Works Variants
In addition to the new 301hp variants of the John Cooper Works Clubman and the John Cooper Works Countryman, both with ALL4, the following changes apply to all John Cooper Works variants.
Highlights
- All John Cooper Works Hardtops and Convertibles will now come standard with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission
- Dinamica/Leather | Carbon Black with Grey Accents is now available for all John Cooper Works variants.
- Dinamica/Leather | Carbon Black with Red Accents is no longer available for John Cooper Works variants.
VARIOUS CHANGES ACROSS ALL MODELS
Highlights:
- Active Driving Assistant is now standard across all MY 2020 models and trims.
- All 2020 models will now feature a Leather Chesterfield | Satellite Grey upholstery option.
- Leather Lounge | Satellite Grey upholstery no longer available for all models.
- New exterior mirror cap design for improved aerodynamics
Transmissions
- All Cooper models are standard equipped with a 7-Speed Steptronic Transmission with Double Clutch
- All Cooper S models are standard equipped with a 7-Speed Steptronic Sport Transmission with Double Clutch
- All Cooper S ALL4 models are standard equipped with an 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission
- All John Cooper Works models are standard equipped with an 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission
- All Hardtops and Convertibles except the John Cooper Works convertible come standard with a six-speed manual transmission. *
*NOTE: Availability of manual transmissions currently delayed due to technical evaluation at the time of publication.