It turns out previous reports were correct as Mini officially confirms it will delay the availability of manual transmissions for its 2020 models “due to technical evaluation.” The announcement comes as the British manufacturer reveals its updated American lineup for the new model year, which will grow to include the all-electric Mini Cooper SE and the Mini John Cooper Works GP. The former will arrive on the market early next year, while the ICE-powered hot hatch will join the range later in 2019.

Aside from the launch of the two new models, Mini says the John Cooper Works Countryman and Clubman are getting a new generation 301-horsepower (224-kilowatt) engine, which brings significant improvements in terms of acceleration. The performance version of the Clubman now sprints from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 4.9 seconds, while the Countryman JCW needs 5.1 seconds – respectively 1.4 and 1.5 seconds faster than the outgoing models.

753 Photos

Check out more than 700 photos of the 2020 Mini lineup for the United States in the gallery above.

The rest of the lineup gets relatively minor upgrades for the new model year like the two additional color combos for the Clubman, which also benefits from rear lights with integrated Union Jack design. A few changes in the upholstery and wheel options are also in the cards for 2020, including range-topping 19-inch alloys for the Clubman. The Countryman, on the other hand, can be had with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or an eight-speed automatic depending on the preferred version.

Another important improvement is the addition of a larger battery for the plug-in hybrid Cooper S E Countryman ALL4. It now gets a 9.6-kWh pack (up from 7.6-kWh), which increases the all-electric range from 12 miles to approximately 16 miles. In addition, the potential tax credit is expected to rise from $4,001 to $4,835. Mini also says that the Active Driving Assistant is now standard across all 2020 models and trims.

Check out the press release section below for more information.

Source: Mini