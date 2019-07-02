Some things go hand-in-hand when it comes to affluent lifestyles. Premium automakers and high-end yachts are a perfect example, as we’ve seen more than a few partnerships span both genres. Back in 2017 Lexus dipped a proverbial toe in the water with a stunning one-off concept simply called the Sport Yacht. Now, the company is ready to go further with a production yacht called the LY 650.

The new ship won’t simply be a retouched version of the undeniably handsome concept. Actually, we aren’t entirely sure how it will look, as Lexus only offers a highly shaded teaser image of the shape. We can tell you it will be significantly bigger than the concept, which at only 42 feet was less of a yacht and more of an offshore cruiser. The LY 650 measures just over 65 feet from stem to stern, and uses a pair of 800-horsepower (597-kilowatt) IPS engines for power. By comparison, the Sport Yacht concept had just over that power combined from its twin-engine arrangement. Take a better look at the concept in the gallery below.

We also know that the LY 650 will have considerably more room inside. According to the specifications from Lexus, the yacht will feature three staterooms and three restrooms and can accommodate six overnight guests. For lengthy journeys, the LY 650 will have a fresh water capacity of 225 gallons and a 1,000-gallon fuel tank.

Of course, this is all just preliminary right now. Construction of the first LY 650 is currently underway, with Lexus entrusting the project to Marquis Yachts. This Wisconsin-based company is the same group that built the Sport Yacht concept, and if the LY 650 turns out as stunning as that creation, one-percenters should have a delectable new choice for sailing the seas.

Lexus expects the first LY 650 to be completed for its global debut sometime in the second half of this year. Pricing isn’t available, but if you have to ask, it’s probably way out of your budget.

Source: Lexus