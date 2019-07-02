The first model is currently under construction by Marquis Yachts in Wisconsin.
Some things go hand-in-hand when it comes to affluent lifestyles. Premium automakers and high-end yachts are a perfect example, as we’ve seen more than a few partnerships span both genres. Back in 2017 Lexus dipped a proverbial toe in the water with a stunning one-off concept simply called the Sport Yacht. Now, the company is ready to go further with a production yacht called the LY 650.
The new ship won’t simply be a retouched version of the undeniably handsome concept. Actually, we aren’t entirely sure how it will look, as Lexus only offers a highly shaded teaser image of the shape. We can tell you it will be significantly bigger than the concept, which at only 42 feet was less of a yacht and more of an offshore cruiser. The LY 650 measures just over 65 feet from stem to stern, and uses a pair of 800-horsepower (597-kilowatt) IPS engines for power. By comparison, the Sport Yacht concept had just over that power combined from its twin-engine arrangement. Take a better look at the concept in the gallery below.
We also know that the LY 650 will have considerably more room inside. According to the specifications from Lexus, the yacht will feature three staterooms and three restrooms and can accommodate six overnight guests. For lengthy journeys, the LY 650 will have a fresh water capacity of 225 gallons and a 1,000-gallon fuel tank.
Of course, this is all just preliminary right now. Construction of the first LY 650 is currently underway, with Lexus entrusting the project to Marquis Yachts. This Wisconsin-based company is the same group that built the Sport Yacht concept, and if the LY 650 turns out as stunning as that creation, one-percenters should have a delectable new choice for sailing the seas.
Lexus expects the first LY 650 to be completed for its global debut sometime in the second half of this year. Pricing isn’t available, but if you have to ask, it’s probably way out of your budget.
Source: Lexus
LEXUS TEASES LY 650 LUXURY YACHT
Lexus prepares to glide on the water with its first expression of a Lexus production yacht, the LY 650. Bearing the most contemporary expression of Lexus design language, L-finesse, applied beyond the world of automobiles, the production LY 650 picks up where the stunning Lexus Sport Yacht Concept left off.
To make this dream-like vision a reality, Lexus selected Marquis Yachts to build, sell and service the Lexus yacht based largely on their extensive experience with bespoke boat building and their proven capability, confirmed by their work bringing the Lexus Sport Yacht Concept to life.
Lexus releases today exclusive images of the first LY 650 being constructed by Marquis Yachts, based in Pulaski, WI, USA.
Marquis Yachts is the ideal partner to bring the second chapter of Lexus yacht design to fruition with their thorough blend of artisanal craftsmanship, modern technology and inspired design. Complementing Lexus’ renowned heritage of Takumi craftspeople who are supremely skilled in their roles, Marquis’ craftsmanship backbone is clearly demonstrated by their masterful boat builders, many of whom have been with the company for 30 years.
The first completed Lexus LY 650 is expected to make its global debut in the second half of 2019.
SPECIFICATIONS (preliminary values)
- Overall length 65’5” (19.96 m)
- Beam (width) 18’8” (5.72 m)
- Engines powered by twin 800 HP IPS engines
- Fuel Capacity 1,000 gal (3,785 l)
- Water Capacity 225 gal (852 l)
- Hold Tank Capacity 170 gal (643 l)
- Staterooms 3
- Heads 3
- Sleeps 6