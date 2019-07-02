While other automakers are putting the manual transmission on the chopping block, Genesis continues to keep the gearbox alive in its G70 entry-level luxury sedan. Introduced for the 2019 model year, the G70 entered the scene with a six-speed manual transmission option for its entry-level turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine (the larger and more powerful twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6, however, is an automatic-only affair).

Despite a take rate of less than five percent for the stick-shift G70, Genesis Chief Operating Officer Erwin Raphael confirmed on a conference call that the model will continue to offer the shift-it-yourself gearbox into the 2020 model year. The news comes on the heels of the brand’s 38 percent year-over-year sales growth through the first half of 2019.

Credit for Genesis's sales gain is directly attributed to the success of the G70. With 10,007 cars sold through the first half of 2019, the South Korean luxury brand’s smallest sedan accounted for nearly 57 percent of its overall sales. Meanwhile, the larger G80 and G90 saw significant sales losses during the same period, with year-over-year sales down 40.6 and 41.9 percent, respectively, compared to the same time last year.

That said, things are looking up for Hyundai’s luxury division. Raphael noted upcoming refreshes for the G80 and G90 (the latter of which already debuted in South Korean), as well as the arrival of the GV80 mid-size crossover SUV within the next year. While that all sounds promising, we’re just happy Genesis is committing itself to the manual transmission for at least another model year.