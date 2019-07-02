There was recently a video catching the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette testing at the Nürburgring, and now Motor1.com has received photographs of the much-anticipated machine's development there. They provide a fantastic look at the model.

The camouflage on this 'Vette doesn't reveal anything new about Chevrolet Corvette C8. The concealment is the same as on the many other test mules from the plethora of spy shots and videos. Seeing Michigan license plates on a vehicle running around the Nürburgring seems funny, though.

We haven't seen the Corvette at the Nürburgring since summer of 2018. At this point, the model's development must be largely complete because the debut is just days away. We have to wonder whether Chevy is bringing it there to figure out how quickly the new model can lap the famous course. The marketing team would be quite happy to tout how much faster the new generation is than the previous one, especially if the time can beat some notable competitors.

We expect the mid-engined Corvette to debut with a 6.2-liter V8 making around 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and running through a dual-clutch gearbox. Hotter versions should join the lineup later, including the possibility of model's using a dual-overhead-cam V8, Cadillac's 4.2-liter, twin-turbo Blackwing V8, and eventually even a hybrid variant making a speculated 1,000 hp (745 kW).

The new generation of the Corvette will make its much-anticipated debut on July 18 in Tustin, California, and Motor1.com will be there to see it. Production will commence in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in late 2019. Customers will be able to put the mid-engined model in their garage in 2020.

Source: Automedia