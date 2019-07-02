We hate it when manufacturers play long teasing games prior to the debut of an important model but we are happy to see BMW is finally kicking off preparations for the arrival of the next-generation X6. We have our hopes this one will be a relatively short campaign as the Bavarian manufacturer is promising we will see the sporty SUV soon.

In the two short videos, released by the international and German Facebook pages of the marque, we get to see the front end of the car and small portions of its body. One interesting part is what appears to be an illuminated kidney grille which probably hints at some kind of ambient lighting integrated behind the bumper. This may sound a bit weird at first but it does look cool in the teaser videos.

“Something extraordinary lies in the dark. Be prepared for what you will see. The all-new BMW X6. THE X6.”

The third generation of the X6 will be a technological twin to the current X5. This means that, depending on the region, it will be offered with a range of familiar turbocharged diesel and gasoline engines with six and eight cylinders. A full-blown X6 M will also join the lineup at some point with a version of the brand’s 4.4-liter V8. An even hotter X6 M Competition with more than 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) on tap should also be in the cards.

The latest addition to the coupe-SUV market will debut in the next few days and we expect to see it in the metal at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September. Sales should kick off before the year’s end with the first to get the model most likely being the German market. Production of the new X6 will probably take place at BMW’s Spartanburg plant.

Source: BMW