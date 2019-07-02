As cute as a button, the Honda E has returned in a fresh set of images depicting a near-production prototype wearing a lime green paint while sitting alongside a white example. The new photo gallery accompanies a press release that contains some important information as we now finally get to learn more about the electric motor's output numbers.

The zero-emissions city car will be powered by a rear-mounted electric motor delivering approximately 150 PS (110 kW) as per the adjacent press release, which works out to about 142 horsepower. Honda says torque will exceed 300 Newton meters (221 pound-feet), and as it is the case with all EVs, it’ll be available from the get-go.

Photos

Performance details have not been disclosed by Honda, but Autocar has driven the prototype and they say it will do 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in around eight seconds. The pint-sized electric car should be a blast to drive around town not just because of its more than decent output numbers, but also due to its rear-wheel-drive platform, 50:50 weight distribution, and a low center of gravity. It will even have a dedicated “Sport Mode” that will sharpen up the accelerator response for improved performance, likely at the expense of battery energy.

It’s small size with short front and rear overhangs corroborated with a 4.3-meter turning radius should make it ideal for the urban jungle, while comfort for passengers will be granted by the four-wheel independent McPherson Strut setup. Replacing conventional side mirrors, cameras will come as standard equipment even on the base model and will be accompanied by two screens mounted at the corners of the modern dashboard.

Honda wishes to remind us the E will utilize a 35.5-kWh battery pack billed as being one of the most compact in its class. It will have enough juice for more than 124 miles (200 kilometers) and it’ll take half an hour to replenish the battery to an 80% level thanks to fast-charging capabilities. The range should be more than adequate for what will essentially be a city car, but we should point out the new Renault Zoe has 242 miles (390 km) of range thanks to a bigger 52-kWh battery.

The diminutive Honda E will premiere in production form later this year, but you can already pre-order one in some parts of Europe.