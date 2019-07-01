Right now, the Bow Tie faithful are locked onto the decades-in-the-making debut of the first mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette. The all-new eighth-generation of America’s iconic sports car is just over two weeks away from becoming official, but the C7 isn’t going away quietly. We mean that literally and figuratively, as the final production ‘Vette is a supercharged Z06 that whines and burbles with a 650-horsepower (485-kilowatt) 6.2-liter LT4 V8. And it just sold at Barrett-Jackson’s Northeast Auction this past weekend for no less than $2.7 million dollars.

What was it like on stage during this bidding madness? We have some special footage literally shot next to the Corvette at Mohegan Sun, the venue for the weekend’s auction in Uncasville, Connecticut. The capacity crowd was cheering, and naturally the Barrett-Jackson representatives behind the podium were very excited as the bidding stalled briefly at $1.9m before snapping past the $2m mark. At that point the bidding went up rather quickly before the hammer came down at the final $2.7m sale price. The winner was an unnamed telephone bidder.

Though certainly a seriously high price, it didn’t set a record for Corvettes at auction. Several classic Corvettes have eclipsed $3m, but this one is special because it was donated by Chevrolet and all the proceeds go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation – a charity that helps injured service members and first responders with housing.

As for the next-generation Corvette, it will debut at a special event in California on July 18. Nothing is officially known other than the car exists, but unofficially it’s expected to launch in base-model trim – possibly called Stingray – with an engine producing around 500 hp (373 kW). As for the exact nature of the engine, there’s still debate as to whether it’s the existing 6.2-liter LT1 or a new DOHC mill that we know will power higher-spec cars.

Whether or not the first-ever mid-engined Corvette will also be sold through Barrett-Jackson remains to be seen, but given Chevrolet’s history with the auction company, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise.