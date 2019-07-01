We’re weeks away from Chevy unveiling the mid-engined Corvette, and we continue to spot the all-new sports car out testing. The latest video comes from the Nürburgring where we see two prototypes fueling before heading to the famous track. The video is superb with up-close shots inside and out. And you can hear the all-new Corvette’s burbling exhaust.

Both prototypes are covered in camouflage with the car’s reveal date on the doors – July 18, 2019, be there or be square. However, the pit stop for fuel gave CarSpotterQVS ample time to record the two cars, getting great shots of the interior, including the all-digital instrument cluster. One shot appears to show the 2020 Corvette has a 6,000 rpm or lower redline, which is below the 6.2-liter V8’s redline in the Corvette Stingray. While there are several shots of the interior, much of it is either covered or not there at all, which is typical for prototypes.

The video also provides another opportunity to hear the Corvette’s soundtrack. However, what engine powers the beast remains unknown. Signs point to the familiar 6.2-liter LT1 V8, but there are rumors the Corvette could get a new DOHC V8. The LT1 makes 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) in the current Stingray and Grand Sport while the new DOHC could be based on Cadillac’s Blackwing engine, and making upwards of 500 hp (373 kW). Or, Chevy could tune the LT1 for more power.

We’ll know more soon enough with Chevy set to unveil the car later this month at a two-day event in California. There are rumors of hybrid and electric versions, and more powerful gasoline engines, too; however, none are expected to be available at the car’s launch. For as much as we’ve seen of the new Corvette, along with digging through patents and trademarks, we still don’t know much about the car. Each new video or photo provides an opportunity to learn more about the vehicle. But Chevy is tight-lipped.

Source: CarSpotterQVS YouTube Channel via MidEngineCorvetteForum.com