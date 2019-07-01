The Kia Stinger GT is unflappably good. With a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 producing 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (509 Newton-meters) of torque, it's quick in a straight line. With tuning from former BMW M boss Albert Biermann, it can carve corners, too. And with Kia's signature "Tiger Nose" grille, sharp headlights, and a svelte profile that rivals luxury competitors, the Stinger is great to look at.

But for as sharp as the Stinger GT is out of the box, it's even more impressive post upgrades. At SEMA, the company showcased two modded Stingers: one built by DUB with unique wheels and aero work, and the other destined for police duty in Queensland, Australia. But the one pictured here might be the sexiest Stinger we've seen yet.

Owned by Instagram user "Goldmember_GT," this Kia Stinger GT looks impressive with aftermarket wheels, lips, and spoilers. But the focal point is Vossen's HF-1 forged wheels. Covered in what appears to be a satin bronze finish, the 10-spoke shoes fit the personality of the upgraded Stinger exceptionally – and match the custom copper wrap, too.

Up front, the aggressive fascia gets a sharp new splitter. The owner also swapped the standard Kia badge for Korea's posh "E" logo instead. In the rear, there's a subtle, chic ducktail spoiler that accentuates the vehicle's shape, but doesn't detract from the overall look. The end result is a stylish Stinger GT that stands out from its factory counterpart.

26 Photos

It's one of a handful of modded Kias that wears Vossen wheels; the Miami-based shop is no stranger to Stingers. Some of the other upgraded GTs include a slammed white Stinger wearing CV3R wheels, a blue Stinger riding on the company's Hybrid HF-1 forged wheels, a sharp silver Stinger on Forged HF-2 wheels, and a black Stinger on Vossen and Works VWS-1 wheels.

Photo Credit: Kyle Fletcher Photography