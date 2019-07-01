The Ford Super Duty Tremor is the Blue Oval's rugged, new package for the big truck that makes it more capable off-road. The truck market almost got the model by a different name, though. Ford Authority learned that the company originally intended to call the variant FX4 Max. Execs refused to say why they changed their minds, but Tremor was a much better, more evocative choice in our opinion.

17 Photos

Ford decided not to call the new Superduty variant Raptor because the moniker didn't match the latest truck's abilities. Sources told Muscle Cars and Trucks that the company engineered the Tremor to excel at low-speed off-roading, like rock crawling. Conversely, the team has always developed the Raptor for high-speed capability on rugged terrain. The crew didn't think it made sense to give them both the same name.

The Tremor takes the Super Duty and lifts ride height by 2 inches (5.08 centimeters), which brings total ground clearance to 10.8 inches (27.4 centimeters) and the max water fording depth to 33 inches (83.82 centimeters). There are 35-inch tires over 18-inch matte black wheels. For better traction, the truck uses a Dana limited-slip differential at the front and a locking differential at the rear. A new rock crawl setting joins the array of driving modes. The body also gains deployable running boards that tuck into the body when not needed and additional skid plates.

The Tremor package is available on the XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trim levels. Buyers can select either the 7.3-liter V8 gasoline engine or 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel V8. The only gearbox option is a 10-speed automatic. The Blue Oval isn't yet offering pricing details for the new option.

Source: Ford Authority, Muscle Cars and Trucks