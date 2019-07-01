Unveiled back in October 2015, the M2 Coupe received a comprehensive update in April 2018 when the Competition came out as a replacement model with a different, more powerful engine as well as other upgrades. Proving there’s always room for improvements, BMW is working on an even more exciting variant that will carry the “CS” suffix once it will come out in 2020.

The BMW test drive was pushing the M2 CS quite hard through the challenging corners of the Nürburgring to spot any fixes that need to be applied for the production model. The sporty coupe has likely entered the final stages of testing, so the company needs to iron out all the kinks since there’s a lot riding on the hottest M2 yet.

10 Photos

With people complaining about M cars getting bigger and bigger with each new generation, the M2 is labeled by enthusiasts as a true driver’s car by being a lightweight small coupe focused on giving the driver as many smiles per minute as possible. With sharp steering and stiffer suspension setup corroborated with beefy brakes and loads of power, the M2 CS should kick things up a notch by being a real hoot on any circuit.

If a leaked dealer bulletin is to be believed – and we don’t see a reason why it shouldn’t – we already know a great deal about the spicy iteration of the M2. We’re looking at 444 horsepower or nearly 40 horses more than the M2 CS. Torque is expected to soldier on at 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) generated by the 3.0-liter inline-six S55 engine derived from the bigger M4 Coupe.

Buyers will be able to order the car with either a standard six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. Unlike some of the newer BMW M models that have xDrive with switchable rear-wheel drive, the M2 CS will be purely RWD to the delight of purists. An adaptive M suspension is going to be standard, as will be an upgraded M exhaust, 19-inch wheels, and M Sport brakes. At an additional cost, customers will be able to spend extra on carbon-ceramic brakes for superior stopping power.

If this all sounds interesting and you actually want one, you’d better act fast as BMW allegedly plans to keep the M2 CS pretty exclusive by making only roughly 2,200 examples. Assembly will start in March 2020 and end in December the same year, with the cars set to receive an assortment of carbon fiber exterior bits to shave off weight.

BMW has previously confirmed the return of the “CSL” badge and some are saying it will be used for the ultimate M2 due after the CS variant. However, it’s better to wait for an official statement from Bavaria.