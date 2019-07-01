Which one of these three would you buy?
We are probably living in the best of times when it comes to performance machines. As long as you are rich enough, you can buy anything from a humble pocket rocket to an AWD hot hatch and even a hybrid monster hypercar. It doesn’t matter if you prefer the front wheels driving the car, all-wheel drive, or the good old RWD – manufacturers got you covered.
If you haven’t decided what performance vehicle you want to buy, this video might help you. It comes from our colleagues at CarWow and – yes, features an interesting drag race. What we have here is a lineup of quite different but all very potent machines. Let’s take a look.
The FWD enthusiasts will be happy to see the bright yellow Renault Megane RS Trophy, which faces tough competition from the Volkswagen Golf R and Porsche Boxster GTS. You got that right – it’s a duel between front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive. Exciting, right?
Let’s compare the numbers first. The hot hatch from Wolfsburg has a 2.0-liter turbo engine with 300 horsepower (221 kilowatts) mated to an automatic gearbox with launch control. The Porsche has a 2.5-liter flat-four with 365 hp (272 kW) and, again, an automatic with launch control. Finally, the Megane RS Trophy comes with the smallest engine from the trio – a 1.8-liter unit with 300 hp (221 kW) and a six-speed manual, but it's also the lightest.
Of course, we won’t spoil the results of the race. Make sure to watch the entire video as after the standing-start drag, there are two other tests – a rolling-start race from 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour) and a brake test from 70 mph (112 kph). One thing we can say is that you are going to be surprised by some of the results, especially in the rolling-start race.