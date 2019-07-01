Less than a month ago, we had the chance to watch the new Toyota Supra in North American configuration do a test run on the dyno. The results were somewhat shocking, showing the Japanese sports coupe delivers 339 horsepower (253 kilowatts) and 427 pound-feet (579 Newton-meter) at the wheels versus 335 hp (250 kW) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) at the crank as listed by the automaker. Today, we are able to find out the exact power numbers of the Euro-spec Supra, and they are equally stunning.

The folks over at CarThrottle took a Supra to what is believed to be the first dyno test of the model in the United Kingdom. Before you dive in into the video above, let us remind you the factory numbers of the European Supra – 335 hp (250 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). Simply put, the torque rating is a tad bigger on the Old Continent and it’s important to note that we are talking about the 3.0-liter engine (codenamed BMW B58B30) and not the 2.0-liter four-banger that’s available in some markets.

Well, we have to say we expected this but we are still thrilled – the Euro-spec Supra pushes out 376.6 hp (280.8 kW) at the wheels with torque in the region of 410 lb-ft (556 Nm). That’s a completely stock motor and a few small tweaks like a new exhaust, a larger intercooler, and a remap should easily boost these numbers to well above 400 – for both the power and torque (in hp and lb-ft). Keep in mind that these figures are calculated by assuming the percentage of loss from the transmission and drivetrain. We’ll let you make the conclusion for yourself but all we can say is that the new Supra is shaping up like a tuner’s dream.