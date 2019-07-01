With the unveiling of the all-new Flying Spur, Continental GT Convertible Edition 1, and Bentayga Speed, it’s safe to say Bentley has had a busy year so far. There’s more to come as a new concept car that goes by the name of “EXP 100 GT” will be unveiled in less than two weeks from now. To get everyone’s attention, the folks from Crewe have released a teaser video showing the door opening upwards to reveal the side sills with the make and model’s name.

A dedicated microsite is up and running and that’s where we were able to find two additional teaser images. These reveal a shadowy silhouette of the car set to take the shape of a long and sensuous coupe with a sloping roofline and prominent wheel arches. It looks like a Continental GT from the future, which is exactly what Bentley is going for since the concept is a sneak preview of what’s to come.

3 Photos

Described as being a “transformative zero-emissions concept car,” the EXP 100 GT will reportedly feature a hydrogen-hybrid powertrain based on a report published by Autocar. Another party trick is believed to be a transparent OLED screen built into the door card to allow those inside the cabin to access various functions of the car. The screens are expected to blend with the wood veneers as seen on the EXP 12 Speed6e concept a couple of years ago.

Celebrating 100 years of Bentley, the new grand tourer will follow other EXP concepts released in recent years. Aside from the aforementioned (and stunning we might add) Speed 6e convertible, there was also the equally appealing coupe version in 2015 and the much-criticized 2012 EXP 9F that went on to become the Bentayga.

From the limited info released by Bentley about the new concept, we know the EXP 100 GT will aim to take craftsmanship to a whole new level and set a new benchmark among luxury cars. It’ll also boast the newest tech from the brand, including an autonomous driving system while still offering a manual mode for those eager to experience the “thrill of driving” a grand tourer from Bentley can offer.

The full reveal is scheduled for July 10 during a dedicated event Bentley will livestream on the Internet for the entire world to see.