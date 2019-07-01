The sleek coupe will look to the future while celebrating 100 years of Bentley.
With the unveiling of the all-new Flying Spur, Continental GT Convertible Edition 1, and Bentayga Speed, it’s safe to say Bentley has had a busy year so far. There’s more to come as a new concept car that goes by the name of “EXP 100 GT” will be unveiled in less than two weeks from now. To get everyone’s attention, the folks from Crewe have released a teaser video showing the door opening upwards to reveal the side sills with the make and model’s name.
A dedicated microsite is up and running and that’s where we were able to find two additional teaser images. These reveal a shadowy silhouette of the car set to take the shape of a long and sensuous coupe with a sloping roofline and prominent wheel arches. It looks like a Continental GT from the future, which is exactly what Bentley is going for since the concept is a sneak preview of what’s to come.
Described as being a “transformative zero-emissions concept car,” the EXP 100 GT will reportedly feature a hydrogen-hybrid powertrain based on a report published by Autocar. Another party trick is believed to be a transparent OLED screen built into the door card to allow those inside the cabin to access various functions of the car. The screens are expected to blend with the wood veneers as seen on the EXP 12 Speed6e concept a couple of years ago.
Celebrating 100 years of Bentley, the new grand tourer will follow other EXP concepts released in recent years. Aside from the aforementioned (and stunning we might add) Speed 6e convertible, there was also the equally appealing coupe version in 2015 and the much-criticized 2012 EXP 9F that went on to become the Bentayga.
From the limited info released by Bentley about the new concept, we know the EXP 100 GT will aim to take craftsmanship to a whole new level and set a new benchmark among luxury cars. It’ll also boast the newest tech from the brand, including an autonomous driving system while still offering a manual mode for those eager to experience the “thrill of driving” a grand tourer from Bentley can offer.
The full reveal is scheduled for July 10 during a dedicated event Bentley will livestream on the Internet for the entire world to see.
BENTLEY TO REVEAL THE FUTURE OF GRAND TOURING ON ITS 100TH BIRTHDAY
(Crewe, 1 July 2019) Bentley Motors will reveal the future of grand touring to the world on 10 July, 2019 – the company’s official 100th birthday.
A physical embodiment of the future Bentley brand, and created in the company’s centenary year, the Bentley EXP 100 GT is a transformative zero emissions concept car that will inspire extraordinary human experiences through a perfect blend of technology and craftsmanship.
The Bentley EXP 100 GT is also a showcase of sustainability and innovation, engineered to create a greater awareness of the world outside. It will feature a fascinating array of materials seamlessly blended together by the designers at Bentley Motors, who have taken handcraftsmanship of materials to an as yet unseen level to set the new benchmark for luxury craftsmanship.
Bentley’s vision of the future of luxury mobility, it will intelligently and sustainably enhance the owner’s grand touring experience, whether enjoying the thrill of driving or being driven autonomously.
Bentley enthusiasts are invited to register on the dedicated Centenary microsite www.ExtraordinaryJourneys.Bentley to witness the reveal moment planned for 16:00 British Summer Time on 10 July, 2019. Registration must take place before Saturday, 6 July 2019.