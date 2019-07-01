Singer celebrates first decade at Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Gallery: Singer at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed
THREE SPECIAL SINGER COMMISSIONS REPRESENT 10 YEARS OF BESPOKE CLIENT RESTORATION SERVICES
Singer’s First Decade Highlighted by
Return to Famous Hillclimb at Goodwood Festival of Speed with 2 Cars and Release of Specifications for Special Wishes Commission
- Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS) returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed wrapped in special livery to celebrate culmination of development phase
- ‘Sussex’ commission - a classic 4.0L Singer restoration debuts on Hillclimb course
- Announcement of highly anticipated ‘Mulholland’ commission with specifications and images – underlining unique capabilities of Singer’s ‘Special Wishes’ program
Sun Valley, Calif., June 27, 2019 – Boutique design and restoration house, Singer Vehicle Design, returns to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, July 4-7, 2019 in West Sussex, UK to celebrate its 10th anniversary by presenting the much-abused DLS development machine wrapped in special livery for the Goodwood FOS. The event marks the culmination of a 4-year phase of development work across the US and Europe for the company’s Dynamics and Lightweighting Study, undertaken with Williams Advanced Engineering.
The ‘EP2’ machine will be running on the Hillclimb course, accompanied by a classic 4.0L coupe, demonstrating the diversity of Singer’s restoration services.
Singer’s founder and creative director Rob Dickinson notes, “We want to highlight the achievement and celebrate with the enthusiasts at Goodwood the epic results of the teamwork we have fostered over four years of extraordinary focus to reimagine the most advanced air-cooled Porsche 911.”
As development reaches a conclusion Singer is preparing to enter the next phase of the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study with 75 cars to be restored for their owners at the Singer at Grove facility in Oxfordshire in the UK.
Dynamics and Lightweighting Study
The development car from the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS) will be shown in the Michelin Supercar Paddock during the Goodwood Festival of Speed, returning for its second year, wrapped in special livery to celebrate the culmination of the 4-year development phase. The car will also run on the Hillclimb course throughout the event.
Since its debut at the Festival of Speed 2018, the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study has continued at a range of locations across Europe and the US, including various motorsport circuits throughout the UK and Spain, winter testing in Sweden, as well as several raceways and proving grounds in Michigan and South Carolina. The special livery for 2019 at Goodwood celebrates the scope of the test program over the last 4 years.
DLS is a client-inspired collaboration from the California-based design house of Singer Vehicle Design together with Williams Advanced Engineering and a formation of technical partners, including Michelin, Bosch, Brembo, BBS Motorsports, Hewland, Recaro and Momo, in pursuit of the most advanced air-cooled Porsche 911 in the world.