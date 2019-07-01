Singer Vehicle Design, the company that specializes in modernizing Porsche 911s, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by showing off three models at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Running on the Festival of Speed’s famous Hill Climb course will be the company’s Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), which was developed with Williams Advanced Engineering. Essentially a 1990 "964" 911 designed to be "the most advanced air-cooled Porsche 911 in the world," the car has an upgraded flat-six engine with a massive 500 horsepower, while lightweight materials such as titanium and carbon fiber have brought the car’s weight down to less than one tonne.

The DLS made its debut at last year’s Festival of Speed, and since then it has traveled the world to undergo development and testing. Circuits in the U.K. and Spain have seen the DLS pounding around, as have a few in the U.S. states of Michigan and South Carolina, and the car has even embarked on winter testing in Sweden.

Although it’s only the second year the DLS has taken to Goodwood, the car will be celebrating four years of development. To celebrate, Singer will wrap the car in a special new livery that is yet to be unveiled.

Also running up Goodwood’s hill will be the "Sussex" commission. Again based on a 1990 964, the Porsche is described as "a discreet gentleman’s race car for the road." Used on a daily basis by its owner, who commutes and does track days, the car is "specified accordingly." Singer says the grey vehicle "is a celebration of the 911’s ability to be the only car you need."

Finally, Singer will also be displaying its new Mulholland commission. Built by the company’s Special Wishes division, it’s a highly specific and specialized vehicle created to exacting requirements. In this case, the customer wanted an “undiluted, visceral experience”, so Singer gave the 1991 car a more focused character.

Named after the scenic Mulholland Highway, which weaves through a Californian canyon, the blue car features a bespoke graphics pack, as well as perspex rear windows, a fixed spoiler and "frog" spotlights on the nose. Inside, there are black racing seats and a stripped-out dashboard without air conditioning or stereo. Even the floors are laid bare. Singer says the Mulholland "makes few concessions to touring ability" and instead concentrates on "providing an intense experience on a favorite road."

All three cars will be displayed at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from Thursday, July 4, to Sunday, July 7, 2019.