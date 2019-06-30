We've driven the Mazda3 and we know for a fact that it's a force to be reckoned with – a premium package in a not-so-premium price point. However, it seems like there's an assembly defect in the compact car that would be hard to notice.

In an NHTSA document, Mazda North American Operations has issued a safety recall for 2019 Mazda3 units "which may have had a partial gap between the hub bolts and hub flanges during assembly." As a result, the lug nuts might loosen up completely and when not noticed, the wheels might fall off under continuous normal driving conditions.

Affected units were made from September 25, 2018 to April 19, 2019. A total of 25,003 Mazda3 units are affected by the said recall, which makes up one percent of the entire Mazda3 population. The cars affected were either assembled in Japan or Mexico plants.

VIN ranges for the affected cars are from JM1BPACM2K1100042 to JM1BPAMM0K1136438 and from 3MZBPAEM7KM100048 to 3MZBPAEM7KM100048. Fortunately, there have been no accidents related to the said recall.

Mazda3 owners are scheduled to be notified by August 6, 2019, but since you're reading this article, you might want to check your car (if you're a 2019 Mazda3 owner) or tell your friends about it. Mazda dealerships offer the retightening service, free of charge.

For those who are planning to buy a Mazda3, you don't need to worry as the NHTSA document states that retightening of wheel nuts have already started in both the Japanese and Mexican plants since April 19, 2019 and May 3, 2019, respectively. But just in case, you can always double check your prospect car's lug nuts before you sign the dotted line.

Source: NHSTA via The Drive