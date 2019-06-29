When talking about the slowest drag race, there are two that comes up on top of our list. The first one would be the battle between a Suzuki Samurai and a Volkswagen Beetle – no, not this one – which was entertaining yet painfully slow, really.

The second one was an unlikely matchup: a Renault Twizy versus a Mercedes-AMG GT R. Sounds ludicrous? Well, the powerful Merc did it in reverse, so there's that, making the two-seater city car faster with its maximum speed of 50 miles per hour (80.5 kilometers per hour).

But with both of those interesting anecdotes above, there's a new contender for the slowest vehicle in a drag strip. Meet the Coachman Mirada Motorhome, hitting the drag strip with multiple beds and an extra toilet seat.

According to the video description, the American RV took part in the RWYB at Retro Show 2019. Just why and what the hell the owner was thinking, is beyond us. All we know is that it's kind of amusing to watch, seeing the RV crawl to reach the quarter mile marker.

To everyone's amusement, the motorhome was able to cross the line at 50.02 mph. The house on wheels was able to finish the quarter mile within 26.7 seconds. To give you an idea of how fast, err, how slow that is, a Dodge Challenger Hellcat could do the same distance within 11 seconds. That means, if the evil cat was to challenge this RV to a drag race, it would be able to finish the quarter mile and probably make it back before the huge vehicle crosses the line. Okay, let that sink in.

For what it's worth, at least now we know that RVs aren't really cut out for speed. And that's not a bad thing.

Source: Mk1Kieran via Youtube