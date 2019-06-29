Remember that article we did on some spy shots of the eagerly anticipated Hellcat-Powered Ram 1500 Rebel TRX doing some testing in Michigan? A few days later and a spy video has surfaced on YouTube, documenting some of the camouflaged mules strutting their stuff.

Powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 straight from a Hellcat, the Ram 1500 Rebel TRX concept was revealed at the 2016 Texas State Fair and was extremely well received. In a performance truck segment where there is only really one competitor, it was high-time that Ram played their hand.

8 Photos

In June of last year, it was announced that the production model based on the concept would hit showroom floors no later than 2022. A year has passed since that announcement and with video and spy shots emerging over the past few days, we're pretty sure that everything seems to be right on track.

In the video, at least ten FCA vehicles were in attendance at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Michigan, with most being blacked out Ram trucks with crew cabs, fender extensions, and half roll cages.

You can see most of the trucks taking turns at tackling the biggest dune, with some making it over, and others stopping just short of the crest. Interestingly enough, a Ford Raptor was also in attendance, meaning some direct comparison testing was going on.

The video was presumably shot from an action camera attached to the front of a spectator's truck, and some scenes show some good up close footage of the test cars in action. You also get to hear a bit of that roaring supercharged 707 horsepower (527 kiloWatts) V8 as the trucks traverse some tricky terrain. You can also see that the trucks ride pretty high, no doubt hinting at the serious Bilstein hardware underneath. If the video is any indication, we're one step closer to seeing the start of a serious performance truck battle very soon.

Source: bmw325num99 via YouTube