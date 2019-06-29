Renderings of the C8 Corvette are dime a dozen these days. In fact, a quick search on Motor1.com will show you more than a handful of fan-sourced illustration of the mid-engined American supercar. Well, you can't blame the internet full of artists – the Corvette is a legendary vehicle and its mid-engined version is just as equally iconic, if not more. Serves Chevrolet right for bringing the upcoming 'Vette to public places.

But regardless of how many C8 Corvette renderings we have seen so far, it seems like we can never have enough. Just take a look at this latest one we saw from the MidEngineCorvetteForum.com, made by Bjorn Daniel Svavasson.

5 Photos

From the get-go, there's something different in this rendering when compared to the previous work done by the C8 fans. For starters, the roof is sleeker and more streamlined to the rear end. It also has a thicker front lip, a different set of wheels, and inverted DRLs.

Beyond the deviations, this rendering from Svavasson still carries the chiseled hood and the rear end of the previous illustrations. What makes it special, though, is that the eight-second video render above gives you a 180-degree look at the vehicle.

At the time of this writing, the launch of the mid-engined C8 Corvette is just within 20 days or roughly two weeks. While these renderings give us a quick peek of the supercar, nothing beats the real thing. And it's only a matter of time before it gets revealed right before our very eyes.

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette will be launched on July 18, 2019. Mark your calendars, folks.

Source: kaldarleifar via Youtube