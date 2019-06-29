If you've been waiting to find out just how much you have to spend to deck out the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country, you'll be pleased to know that Volvo has just added the premium compact wagon to their online configurator. Starting at $46,095 with the standard $995 destination fee, you're looking at a difference of a little over $13,000 to tick every option, bringing the price up to $59,475.

34 Photos

When it comes to trim levels, your choices are limited to the T5 AWD. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder engine is the sole choice, making 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque, and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission together with all-wheel drive. Performance figures show a zero to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) time of 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).

Standard kit includes a 12.3-inch digital driver display, driving modes, blind spot detection with cross traffic alert, hill start assist, two-zone automatic climate control, and 18-inch wheels. Ticking the Advanced Package throws in upgraded bending LED headlights with cornering lights, driver assistance with adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and a head-up display. Adding the Cross Country Pro package adds four-zone climate control, passenger seat memory, four-way lumbar support for the front seats, and 19-inch diamond cut double spoke wheels. Other additions range from heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a massage function for the front passengers.

Color options are an additional $645 cost if you decide to not get Ice White, but the comprehensive choices, such as Denim Blue Metallic, Fusion Red Metallic, and Pebble Grey Metallic, do add a that visual flair that you may be looking for. You may also choose to spec a Harman Kardon (14 speakers) or Bowers and Wilkins (15 speakers) sound system at $800 and $4,000 respectively. You may also choose from an extensive list of accessories such as a trailer hitch at $1,570 or a roof box at $590.

Source: Volvo