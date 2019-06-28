The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is gone like a bat out of hell, according to a top FCA executive.

"The Demon isn’t coming back," said Tim Kuniskis, FCA's Head of Passenger Cars for North America, told Muscle Cars & Trucks. "You know what would happen, if those 3,300 people that paid a lot of money for a serialized car, do you know what they would do to me if we brought it back?"

Dodge made just 3,300 units of the Challenger SRT Demon. However, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is at least a readily available compromise. Its 797-horsepower (594-kilowatt) was only within reach of the Demon's standard 808 hp (603 kW). However, the hellish model would run away with its full 840 hp (626 kW) unlocked.

Kuniskis also said that a Dodge Charger SRT Demon wasn't going to happen, according to Muscle Cars & Trucks. This leads us to wonder what FCA might have in mind for the Demon engine's future. One possibility comes from an insider speaking to Motor1.com who claims that of the 40 development mules for the Hellcat-powered Ram Rebel TRX one of them packs the Demon powerplant. It could hint the company is at least toying with the idea.

While the Demon's future is a mystery at the moment, Dodge is hardly given up on the performance vehicle market. The company's latest entry is the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. While the engine still makes 707 hp (527 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm), the vehicle benefits from wider tires and an improved suspension. The company claims it's the fastest mass-produced sedan in the world due to the top speed of 196 mph (315 kph). The broad fenders are also available on the Scat Pack model.