The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will start at $70,300, but a $1,095 destination fee and $2,600 gas guzzler tax will put the actual base price at $73,995. The Mustang6G forum first leaked this info from a Ford dealer pricing sheet, and spokesperson Jiyan Cadiz confirmed the figures to Motor1.com.

It will be possible to load up the GT500 with options, too. The Carbon Fiber Track Package will add $18,500 to the price and will add parts like 20-inch carbon wheels, adjustable strut-top mounts, adjustable rear wing, thick-bolstered Recaro seats, rear-seat delete, and front splitter wickers. The Technology Package for $3,000 will include a better stereo, blind-spot monitoring, mirrors with memory positions, power driver seats, and puddle lamps showing a snake on the ground. The $1,500 Handling Package will pack a Gurney flap and splitter wickers. Specifying all of these packages takes the GT500's price to $96,995.

Buyers can dress up the car's looks, too. For example, there are vinyl stripes for $1,000 or painted stripes for a hefty $10,000, according to Mustang6G's leaked order guide. A black roof is $695, and on the inside, a carbon fiber instrument panel is $1,000. The Recaro seats are also available separately for $1,500.

The GT500 packs a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 making 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque. Power reaches the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Blue Oval claims the muscle car can cover the quarter mile in a sub-11-second time, and the top speed is a factory-limited 180 miles per hour (289.6 kilometers per hour).

The GT500 goes on sale later this year.

Source: Mustang6G, 2 via Car and Driver