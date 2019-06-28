Judging by the initial reactions, everyone seems to love the all-new Ford Puma. It’s a smart-looking small crossover based on the new Fiesta that’s on sale in Europe (not to be confused with the North American Fiesta). The first thought we had when we saw the car was “lower it a few inches, give it wider tires and nicer wheels, call it the Puma ST, and it will sell like hotcakes.” Just two days later, our wishes have become (sort of) a reality through this new rendering.

X-Tomi Design presents a potential look for the more powerful and sportier version of the small crossover. We love what we see and can’t help but wish this rendering would come true but we’ll get to that later. Now, let’s take a look at the digital drawing. The car pictured here is indeed slightly lower than the regular Puma and features wider and lower-profile tires. Additional decorative trim lacquered in black can be seen at the front, as well as a set of two-tone alloys.

If it’s a true ST, it has to be more powerful than the standard model, right? One very interesting and logical option for the Puma ST would be the Fiesta ST’s 1.5-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost engine good for about 200 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 214 pound-feet (290 Newton-meters) of torque. In the hot hatch from Cologne, this unit provides acceleration from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 6.5 seconds. No automatic gearbox is available in the Fiesta ST but that’s probably good news for the purists.

And now about the possible production. There’s no official confirmation from Ford about whether the Puma ST would become a reality but chances seem high at this point, especially given the sporty Puma prototype we spied in May this year. With more and more SUV/crossover models from the Blue Oval getting the ST treatment, it would make sense for the latest addition to also go under the knife for a few visual and performance tweaks.