The United Arab Emirates might have the most impressive fleet of police vehicles with those ridiculously expensive supercars and hypercars in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but what they (probably) don’t have is this. We’re talking about the fastest seven-seat SUV at the Nürburgring, a behemoth of a family car with a pair of turbochargers for its torquey diesel engine. Yes, the one and only Skoda Kodiaq in the hot RS flavor, which is now reporting for police duty in the U.K.

The fastest-ever SUV to come from the Czech Republic has been given the appropriate police car livery along with extra hardware like the light bar on the roof and more LEDs in the front grille, tailgate, and number plate. It also boasts a 100-amp siren with three selectable tones, while the interior will be going through a few changes to facilitate control of the blue light as well as of the emergency services communications system. The Kodiaq RS' special functions will be accessible through the touchscreen thanks to an update of the infotainment.

It’s not the first time we’re reporting about a Skoda getting the police car treatment as back in early 2015, the pre-facelift Octavia also in RS guise was delivered to Belgium police authorities with an automatic number plate recognition system.

As you may recall, the “Skodiaq” was spotted recently by our spies with camouflage at the front and rear signaling a mid-cycle refresh is being tested for the brand’s largest SUV. Styling tweaks will likely be kept down to a minimum as it was the case with the Superb facelift, but we’re expecting optional matrix LED headlights and a plug-in hybrid powertrain inherited from the flagship. It will likely take a while to see the RS variant in facelifted form since Skoda probably won’t reveal it right away with the more mundane variants.