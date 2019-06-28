We didn't see this one coming.
The United Arab Emirates might have the most impressive fleet of police vehicles with those ridiculously expensive supercars and hypercars in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but what they (probably) don’t have is this. We’re talking about the fastest seven-seat SUV at the Nürburgring, a behemoth of a family car with a pair of turbochargers for its torquey diesel engine. Yes, the one and only Skoda Kodiaq in the hot RS flavor, which is now reporting for police duty in the U.K.
The fastest-ever SUV to come from the Czech Republic has been given the appropriate police car livery along with extra hardware like the light bar on the roof and more LEDs in the front grille, tailgate, and number plate. It also boasts a 100-amp siren with three selectable tones, while the interior will be going through a few changes to facilitate control of the blue light as well as of the emergency services communications system. The Kodiaq RS' special functions will be accessible through the touchscreen thanks to an update of the infotainment.
It’s not the first time we’re reporting about a Skoda getting the police car treatment as back in early 2015, the pre-facelift Octavia also in RS guise was delivered to Belgium police authorities with an automatic number plate recognition system.
As you may recall, the “Skodiaq” was spotted recently by our spies with camouflage at the front and rear signaling a mid-cycle refresh is being tested for the brand’s largest SUV. Styling tweaks will likely be kept down to a minimum as it was the case with the Superb facelift, but we’re expecting optional matrix LED headlights and a plug-in hybrid powertrain inherited from the flagship. It will likely take a while to see the RS variant in facelifted form since Skoda probably won’t reveal it right away with the more mundane variants.
IT’S A SIREN CALL FOR THE POWERFUL ŠKODA KODIAQ vRS
- The ŠKODA Kodiaq vRS modified for the police force
- Biturbo 2.0 TDI diesel delivers 240PS – 0-62mph in 7.0 seconds
- Power and performance attributes make it an ideal police pursuit vehicle
Milton Keynes, 27 June 2019 – The ŠKODA Kodiaq vRS, the most powerful SUV ever built by ŠKODA, has been expertly converted to a pursuit car for UK police forces. Powered by a twin turbo charged 2.0-litre TDI engine and equipped with a four-wheel-drive system and seven-speed DSG gearbox, the Kodiaq vRS can sprint from 0-62mph in just 7.0 seconds and has a top speed of 136mph.
The Kodiaq vRS offers police forces more than just power. Based on the Kodiaq’s original seven-seat layout the SUV has been converted to offer excellent levels of space and payload capabilities.
The pursuit vehicle conversion includes 360-degree visibility thanks to powerful LED signal lights built into the front screen, grille, tailgate and number plate – all complemented by a 100-amp three tone siren.
Police Officers travel with bulky, heavy kit and so a comfortable drive is essential. The vRS has them covered with electrically adjustable Alcantara-trimmed sports seats with memory function. The SUV also features Dynamic Chassis Control and progressive steering as standard for a smooth drive. Whilst the fully-connected interior features the 10.25” digital Virtual Cockpit display and SmartLink+ for seamless smartphone integration.
Aligning with the brand’s ‘Simply Clever’ philosophy, planning is underway to include control of the blue light and emergency services communications system via the integrated touch screen display on the dashboard.
The performance SUV makes an imposing addition to blue light fleets on the road thanks to its striking design, which features 20-inch Xtreme alloy wheels, gloss black finish on the grille and mirrors, dual exhaust pipes, vRS sports bumpers and trademark red brake calipers.
Henry Williams, ŠKODA Head of Fleet, commented: “The high-performance credentials of the Kodiaq vRS make it a powerful addition to the pursuit vehicle line-up. It offers power, precision drive and good visibility to other drivers on the road.”
ŠKODA has introduced a ‘one-stop’ shop package for emergency services fleets, which allows vehicles to be Outright Purchased or financed through Volkswagen Financial Services. Fleet managers now have the additional option of contract hire for added flexibility and value-for money or they can opt for a cost-effective leasing package.
Alongside hassle-free finance solutions, ŠKODA fleet can provide the vehicles fully converted to suit specific requirements, and fleet managers have the peace of mind that the conversion, breakdown recovery, service, maintenance and repair requirements are built into one package.