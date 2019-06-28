Ford is making a bittersweet announcement regarding its restructuring plans in Europe where it wants to get back on track and focus on sustainable profitability. Beginning with the good news, the Blue Oval promises to introduce at least three new nameplates on the Old Continent in the next five years, on top of recently revealed new models such as the Romanian-built Puma, along with the next-gen Kuga and the Explorer PHEV.

The identity of one of the new arrivals is already being disclosed as Ford says it will sell the Mustang-esque electric SUV in Europe from late 2020. Speaking of electrification, each and every passenger vehicle in Ford of Europe’s portfolio will boast an electrified powertrain to complement a future lineup of BEVs that will be manufactured on the continent.

And now for the bad news.

Ford mentions that roughly 12,000 jobs will be eliminated in Europe (about 20% of the workforce there) by the end of 2020, with most cuts to be made through voluntary separation programs. About 2,000 of the affected jobs are salaried positions as part of the 7,000 salaried positions the company is reducing all over the world.

In France, the Ford Aquitaine Industries Transmission Plant is going to be closed, much like the Naberezhnye Chelny Assembly, St. Petersburg Assembly and Elabuga Engine Plant in Russia. In addition, Ford is selling the Kechnec Transmission Plant in Slovakia to Magna and is in negotiations to close the Bridgend Engine Plant in South Wales.

Cologne-based Ford of Europe is being reshuffled to form three business groups: Commercial Vehicles (CVs), Passenger Vehicles (PVs), and Imports. Its manufacturing footprint in Europe will be reduced from 24 to 18 plants by late 2020 while the number of shifts at the factories in Valencia, Spain and Saarlouis, Germany has already been reduced.

While new models are being added to the lineup, others are getting the axe as a result of poor demand – C-Max and Grand C-Max minivans along with the Ka+ city car that was facelifted only a little over a year ago.