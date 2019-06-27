Technology is both a blessing and a curse. With computers in our pockets, we rely on technology more than ever before. Sometimes, that over-reliance can cause headaches, which is what happened for nearly 100 Colorado drivers earlier this week. A car crash on a road leading to the Denver International Airport caused Google Maps to provide a detour to drivers who didn’t want to or couldn’t wait – many were trying to get to the airport. However, the recent rain had turned the narrow dirt road in an empty field into a muddy mess.

According to CNN, cars began sliding around before some got stuck, causing another traffic jam. This time, though, it was in an empty field with no other alternate routes possible. One woman who spoke to the news network, Connie Monsees, said she was on her way to pick up her husband from the airport. Stuck in traffic, Monsees pulled up Google Maps in search of a detour. She found one and followed Google’s directions. When she got to the dirt road, she saw others going down it, too, and she decided to follow.

Monsees was one of the lucky ones. While others got stuck, she was able to traverse down the road thanks to her vehicle’s all-wheel drive, picking up two people who were also headed to the airport. However, her car didn’t get by unscathed, damaging the front passenger wheel well liner in the process.

Google said in a statement that the company accounts for many factors when determining routes, and noted the dirt road wasn’t marked as private. However, Google did say unforeseen circumstances like weather can cause even more headaches for drivers. The tech giant concluded, “We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment while driving.”

If our future AI-powered robot overlords want to eliminate humans, it doesn’t need a powerful military force. Instead, give us directions to the nearest cliff, and a few of us will follow.

Source: CNN, 9News via YouTube